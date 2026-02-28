London Broncos and North Wales Crusaders created rugby league history on Saturday night – with the two posting the most points EVER seen in a match in the top two divisions of the sport.

Since 1895, no game in either of the sport’s top two divisions has featured more than 106 points in a game – a record set by Castleford Tigers when they were a Championship team in 2007 and they defeated Rochdale 106-0.

But that record has now gone – and by some distance – after London joined the small handful of clubs to score 100 points in a single game in any competition in the 131-year history of rugby league.

Jason Demetriou’s side were ultimately 106-18 winners against the Crusaders – a winning margin which was not enough to beat Castleford’s of 106 for the top two divisions of the sport.

However, the combined 124 points is the biggest either the First or Second Division of professional rugby league has ever seen since the sport was created in 1895.

London scored an astonishing 18 tries, with three of them coming for star Papua New Guinea fullback Morea Morea, with the likes of Fin Glare and Gairo Voro also scoring two. The Broncos led 58-6 at the break but did not hold back after half-time either, continuing their fine start to the Championship season.

Crusaders deserve credit, not least former Super League star Greg Eden, who scored a hat-trick and all three of North Wales’ tries in defeat.

The all-time record in any division falls to York, who were 144-0 winners over West Wales in a League 1 match at Bootham Crescent in 2018, the third tier of the sport.

But in the top two divisions, London have now created rugby league history alongside the Crusaders: though you suspect there will be one team more keen to boast about it than the other, you suspect, on a night of epic scorelines in the capital.