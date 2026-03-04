Leigh Leopards are facing a growing early-season injury crisis – with news they will be without a string of key players for several more weeks at least.

Having already entered the season without three key men and a number of others, the Leopards are now well and truly in the deep end when it comes to their squad depth being stretched.

Adrian Lam’s side host Catalans on Friday evening, and they could well be without 10 first-team players for that game as they seek to avoid a third match in four Super League games.

Here, in squad number order, is how things stand.

David Armstrong: early April

The talk around Leigh is that star fullback Armstrong is still some time away from being able to return to action after a serious knee injury suffered last year. Round 9 had been pencilled in as his comeback date; which is the game with Catalans Dragons on May 2. But Lam confirmed on Tuesday that he was four weeks away.

Umyla Hanley: early April

There was hope that Hanley’s return was imminent following a shoulder problem that had left him unavailable for the early rounds of Super League. But Lam confirmed on Tuesday that there is further damage to Hanley’s problem – which means he is going to be out for another four weeks.

Joe Ofahengaue: mid April

Arguably Leigh’s most influential prop, the towering forward came off early on at Wigan last week in real discomfort. Scans subsequently showed he had suffered a tear to his calf which will sideline him for around five weeks, putting him in the frame to return on or just after Easter.

Edwin Ipape: early April

Leigh’s biggest asset you could argue – and Papua New Guinea star Ipape is going to be missing for the next month after needing a clean out on a knee problem that kept him out at Wigan last weekend. He is one Leigh desperately need back: and quick.

Aaron Pene: early April

It’s a similar timeframe for forward Pene, who is recovering from a calf issue that has left him unable to feature so far in 2026. Expect him back around Easter.

Matt Davis: next week

There’s better news with Davis, who will just miss the one game after being knocked out last weekend against Wigan.

Bailey Hodgson: early May

Leigh will have to cope without Hodgson for the next eight weeks after scans showed he had suffered a PCL tear in his knee. However, it could have been a lot worse: with initial fears of a season-ending ACL problem. Regardless, Hodgson will be a big loss, especially with Armstrong still out.

AJ Towse, Nathan Wilde and Louis Brogan: unclear

There are no determined timeframes on the other three first team squad members sidelined, with Lam only confirming that Towse, Wilde and Brogan are unavailable for selection with injury issues for the foreseeable.