Castleford Tigers have named their wider squad to face Leeds Rhinos this weekend for Brad Singleton’s Testimonial, with Ryan Carr running a mixed squad.

There are a number of academy and reserve players included in the initial 20-man squad, which mirrors his opponents’ selection after Leeds also named a fresh-faced squad for Sunday’s clash at the OneBore Stadium.

The headline selection, though, is the inclusion of hooker Aiden Doolan in the starting group, with the 22-year-old set to return to Barrow Raiders on loan for the 2026 season.

Castleford Tigers name young squad for Leeds Rhinos clash

While the majority of the match-day group comes from Castleford’s youth programmes, Carr has mixed in some Super League experience in as well, with Fletcher Rooney, Louis Senior, Alfie Lindsey, Jensen Windley, Singleton, George Hill and Akim Matvejev all boasting top-flight appearances for the club.

Around that, new recruit Jimmy Beckett and Doolan also bring solid Championship experience to the squad, while Alfie Horwell has spent time in League One with Newcastle Thunder.

As mentioned above, there are also a number of talented youngsters throughout the 20-man grouping, with Daniel Sarbah, Tylor and Corey Sharpe, Sam Grice and Alfie Salmon handed starting roles.

Harry Egley, Harrison Jewitt, Woody Walker, Mitchell Beedle and Sean Coughlan complete the squad, with all five named on the extended bench.

TEAM NEWS 📋 Confirmation of our side to face @leedsrhinos in Brad Singleton’s Testimonial tomorrow!#COYF pic.twitter.com/PeSGk1WASZ — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) January 17, 2026

This fixture also marks the start of Castleford’s pre-season campaign, following the postponement of their fixture against Oldham. They then mark their return to competitive action in the Challenge Cup, facing either Doncaster or Newcastle Thunder in Round Three.

Castleford Tigers squad in full

Starting 13: 1. Fletcher Rooney, 2. Daniel Sarbah, 3. Louis Senior, 4. Alfie Lindsey, 5. Tylor Sharpe, 6. Corey Sharpe, 7. Jensen Windley, 8. Brad Singleton, 9. Aiden Doolan, 10. Jimmy Beckett, 11. Sam Grice, 12. Alfie Salmon, 13. George Hill

Bench: 14 Alfie Horwell, 15 Harry Egley, 16 Akim Matvejev, 17. ⁠Harrison Jewitt, 18. ⁠Woody Walker, 19. ⁠Mitchell Beedle, 20. ⁠Sean Coughlan

