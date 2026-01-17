Salford RLFC star suffers grim injury on debut for new phoenix club as update issued

Young Wales international Charlie Glover dislocated his shoulder on debut for new phoenix club Salford RLFC against Oldham.

Glover represented Salford in their previous incarnation as the Red Devils on nine occasions between 2024 and 2025, scoring a sole try last June in a heavy defeat to Hull KR.

As the Red Devils entered liquidation following the end of the 2025 campaign, he agreed a deal to join Championship outfit North Wales Crusaders for the duration of 2026.

But once Salford had re-formed via a consortium spearheaded by Mason Caton-Brown and Glover’s former team-mate Ryan Brierley had been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, he returned.

Friday night saw the phoenix club play their first-ever game as they hosted North West foes Oldham in the opening game of the new Championship season, and on debut, Glover picked up an injury early on which saw him forced off.

A two-time Wales international, Glover left the field 24 minutes in, with Leigh Leopards loanee Oliver Polec replacing him.

The 20-year-old’s arm was held in a makeshift sling, with his shoulder appearing to be dislocated.

That did prove to be the case, as confirmed by head coach Mike Grady post-match following a game which was delayed for just under half-an-hour towards the end of the first half due to a serious medical emergency in the crowd.

Grady explained: “I think he’s popped his shoulder out.

“I’ve not been in (the dressing room) to see him yet, but it was out for a while because of what was going on (with the medical emergency in the crowd).

“That’s been put back in now, but I’ll check on how he is when I go back in.”

Salford return to action next Saturday, January 24, when they make the trip down south to take on community club Hammersmith Hills Hoists in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup.