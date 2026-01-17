It was a big day in the Challenge Cup as community clubs across the game battled it out to advance to the next round, and move one step closer to a glamour tie against Super League opposition.

One of the standout clashes was the West Yorkshire derby between Stanningley and Dewsbury Moor, which was won by the former as they produced a stunning comeback to win 26-24, despite ending the match was just eleven players on the pitch.

But one of the more interesting details of the game was a particular name on the Moor team sheet. Starting at centre was Levi Edwards, the former Leeds Rhinos academy graduate who has more recently been at York Knights.

Edwards’ involvement in the community game is quite staggering given it was only last year that he had been linked with a move to St Helens, with the Super League giants thought to ben keen on securing his services.

Alas, that never materialised, and without a club for the upcoming season, he is now playing at the community level, which is quite the contrast from where he was tipped to be heading not too long ago.

The 22-year-old never played for Leeds before York paid a transfer fee to secure his services, in 2022. Serious injuries restricted him to just 20 appearances for the club, scoring seven tries in the process.

What comes next for Edwards is currently unclear, but for now, his future appears to be in the community game.