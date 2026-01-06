Widnes Vikings bolster squad as stalwart forward makes cross-Championship move in ‘full-circle’ moment

Widnes Vikings have confirmed the signing of North Wales Crusaders prop Jack Houghton ahead of the 2026 season.

The powerhouse forward becomes the latest new face at the DCBL Stadium, following the likes of Jordan Abdull, Jack Bibby, Jay Chapelhow, Nathan Connell, Toby Hughes, Frank Sergent and Kieran Taylor to the Vikings.

Houghton also joins the club on a one-year deal.

‘It feels like a full-circle moment for me coming back to the club’

A product of the Vikings’ youth system, Houghton headed to North Wales in 2017 and went onto make 118 appearances for the club between then and 2025, across multiple stints. During that time, he also scored 22 tries.

Houghton was also a mainstay in their title-winning team last season, notching 20 appearances on their way to their League One triumph.

Commenting on joining the Vikings, Houghton said: “I’m made up to be a Widnes player. It feels like a full-circle moment for me coming back to the club.

“I pretty much grew up at Widnes, being in the scholarship and academy teams, so it’s great to be back.

“I’m hoping to bring competition for a shirt in what is already a great side, and I will be eager to take my chance when I get it.”

He also brings Championship experience to the club, having spent the 2024 season with Swinton Lions, where he made 18 appearances.

Also commenting, Widnes head coach, Allan Coleman, added: “It’s brilliant to bring Jack on board. He’s come through our system and understands the club.

“I’ve watched him over the last two years for Swinton and North Wales. I’ve got some real power and size in our pack now, and he adds great depth to us, which is fantastic.”

Widnes begin their pre-season campaign with a tough test against rivals Warrington Wolves, before their Championship season gets underway with a daunting visit to London Broncos.

Houghton won’t have to wait long to face his old side, either, with the Vikings’ first home game of the season seeing them take on North Wales in round two of the Championship.

