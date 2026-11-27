Brad Arthur has admitted Jack Bird could depart Leeds Rhinos following ‘honest conversations’ with the player.

Bird has been linked with an early exit from the Rhinos, despite only arriving at the club earlier this year.

The Australian came from Wests Tigers and made 14 appearances, scoring three tries. He had established himself in the Rhinos side over Harry Newman before injury, with the England centre finding his form thereafter.

That said, Bird worked his way back in the side, but his future has still been a matter of conversation.

Asked about his future by Love Rugby League, Arthur said: “I’m not 100% sure, but me and Jack have had good, honest conversations about it. And at this stage, all he can do is take control of his training and how he’s training. He’s training really well.

“You know, he fitted in there well today. And at the end of the day, I’ve got to pick a team that I think’s going to win. So, team selection comes down to the individuals, really.

The only way I can keep my job is if we win a game. So, if Jack’s the right person for that, he’ll get every opportunity like anyone else.”

Bird is part of an outside backs roster that has been bolstered by the arrival of Nick Cotric and features rising talent such as Alfie Edgell and Riley Lumb among others.

Keeping everyone happy will be a challenge, but something Arthur is embracing, however that looks.

“I’m not quite sure what on the reserve grade format is yet too. They’re saying that maybe it might be 20 games.

“Look, I’m speculating. If that’s the case, they’ll get plenty of footy. But if not, they’re all at that age now where they need to be playing at a weekly level and maybe Championship is at that next level.”