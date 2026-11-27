The 2027 rugby league calendar is rapidly taking shape – with events now being added almost by the day as the new season fast approaches.

There will be huge change across the sport. Super League is expanding to 15 teams for the very first time, the Championship is splitting into a regional conferencing system while the Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup competitions also have brand new formats.

That means there are lots of key dates – and lots of big milestone moments to put in your calendar as 2027 nears. Whether it’s Super League, the Championship, the Challenge Cup or the 1895 Cup.. here’s everything you need to know about the new season.

Key dates for 2027

Thursday January 28 – Sunday January 31: Opening weekend of new Super League season

Saturday May 1 and Sunday May 2: Magic Weekend

Saturday June 5: Challenge Cup Final

Saturday October 2: Super League Grand Final

TBC: England end-of-season series with New Zealand

Super League key dates

Thursday January 28 – Sunday January 31: Opening weekend of new Super League season

Saturday February 27: Leigh Leopards v Bradford Bulls in Las Vegas

Thursday March 25 – Sunday March 28 – Rivals Round

Saturday May 1 and Sunday May 2: Magic Weekend

Saturday April 24: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves in Dublin

Sunday April 25: St Helens v Hull FC in Dublin

Thursday September 9 – Sunday September 12: Final round of Super League season

Thursday September 16 – Sunday September 19: Week one of Super League play-offs

Friday September 24 and – Saturday September 25: Super League play-off semi-finals

Saturday October 2: Super League Grand Final

Challenge Cup key dates

Weekend of January 16-17: Challenge Cup First Round

Weekend of January 30-31: Challenge Cup Second Round

Weekend of February 13-14: Challenge Cup Third Round

Weekend of March 6-7: Challenge Cup Fourth Round

Weekend of March 20-21: Challenge Cup Fifth Round

Weekend of April 10-11: Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Weekend of May 8-9: Challenge Cup semi-finals

Saturday June 5: Challenge Cup final

Championship and 1895 Cup key dates

Weekend of January 16-17: Opening weekend of 1895 Cup group stage

Thursday January 21 – Sunday January 24: Opening weekend of new Championship season

August Bank Holiday weekend: 1895 Cup Final

Weekend of September 4-5: Final round of Championship regular season

Weekend of September 11-12: Week one of Championship play-offs

Weekend of September 18-19: Week two of Championship play-offs

Weekend of September 25-26: Championship play-off semi-finals

Sunday October 3: Championship Grand Final (Winner of East Conference v Winner of West Conference)