2027 rugby league calendar: Key dates, fixtures, season start dates and major events
The 2027 rugby league calendar is rapidly taking shape – with events now being added almost by the day as the new season fast approaches.
There will be huge change across the sport. Super League is expanding to 15 teams for the very first time, the Championship is splitting into a regional conferencing system while the Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup competitions also have brand new formats.
That means there are lots of key dates – and lots of big milestone moments to put in your calendar as 2027 nears. Whether it’s Super League, the Championship, the Challenge Cup or the 1895 Cup.. here’s everything you need to know about the new season.
Key dates for 2027
Thursday January 28 – Sunday January 31: Opening weekend of new Super League season
Saturday May 1 and Sunday May 2: Magic Weekend
Saturday June 5: Challenge Cup Final
Saturday October 2: Super League Grand Final
TBC: England end-of-season series with New Zealand
Super League key dates
Thursday January 28 – Sunday January 31: Opening weekend of new Super League season
Saturday February 27: Leigh Leopards v Bradford Bulls in Las Vegas
Thursday March 25 – Sunday March 28 – Rivals Round
Saturday May 1 and Sunday May 2: Magic Weekend
Saturday April 24: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves in Dublin
Sunday April 25: St Helens v Hull FC in Dublin
Thursday September 9 – Sunday September 12: Final round of Super League season
Thursday September 16 – Sunday September 19: Week one of Super League play-offs
Friday September 24 and – Saturday September 25: Super League play-off semi-finals
Saturday October 2: Super League Grand Final
Challenge Cup key dates
Weekend of January 16-17: Challenge Cup First Round
Weekend of January 30-31: Challenge Cup Second Round
Weekend of February 13-14: Challenge Cup Third Round
Weekend of March 6-7: Challenge Cup Fourth Round
Weekend of March 20-21: Challenge Cup Fifth Round
Weekend of April 10-11: Challenge Cup quarter-finals
Weekend of May 8-9: Challenge Cup semi-finals
Saturday June 5: Challenge Cup final
Championship and 1895 Cup key dates
Weekend of January 16-17: Opening weekend of 1895 Cup group stage
Thursday January 21 – Sunday January 24: Opening weekend of new Championship season
August Bank Holiday weekend: 1895 Cup Final
Weekend of September 4-5: Final round of Championship regular season
Weekend of September 11-12: Week one of Championship play-offs
Weekend of September 18-19: Week two of Championship play-offs
Weekend of September 25-26: Championship play-off semi-finals
Sunday October 3: Championship Grand Final (Winner of East Conference v Winner of West Conference)