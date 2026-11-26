The 2027 Super League season is now just nine weeks away – with the majority of clubs close to completing their transfer activity for the new campaign.

And there are some exciting wing pairings across the competition – with some of Super League’s most devastating strike players set to grace the league in 2027.

Which got us thinking: which club has the best starting wing pairing? There are some elite partnerships for sure, but who stands out as the top one?

Here’s every club’s starting pairing ranked from 14 through to number one..

14-8

14. David Nofoaluma and Ben Jones-Bishop (York), 13. Adam Swift and Logan Aoake (Huddersfield), 12. Benjamin Laguerre and Paul Ulberg (Toulouse), 11. Jason Qareqare and Semi Valemei (Castleford), 10. Josh Charnley and Innes Senior (Leigh), 9. Manase Kaho and Joe Burgess (Catalans), 8. Lachlan Walmsley and Ethan Ryan (Bradford)

7. Christian Tuipulotu and Owen Dagnall (St Helens)

We’re starting the top seven with the duo that will be on the wing for the Saints in 2027. Christian Tuipulotu arrives with a big reputation, while Owen Dagnall had a decent 2026 that he will look to build on next year if given the nod by Kevin Walters.

6. Tom Davies and Moala Graham-Taufa (Hull KR)

Next up, it’s the Robins. Tom Davies remains one of the most under-rated wingers across Super League; he has been one of their standout players in the last few years. He’ll be joined on the edges by new signing Moala Graham-Taufa: with the jury understandably out given how he’s not played in Super League! But Davies alone makes this a strong pairing.

5. Maika Sivo and Alfie Edgell (Leeds)

It’s probably a toss-up between Alfie Edgell and Riley Lumb to get the nod alongside Maika Sivo; but both have huge potential. And if Leeds can get Sivo in the same try-scoring mood that he was in last season, then they’re going to have a pretty solid pairing that offer different things.

4. Harvey Barron and Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

We’re getting into the real upper echelons now of the best wing pairings in Super League. Homegrown duo Martin and Barron are both proven at this level now, both strong try-scorers and will likely get even better in a Hull team that are competing at the right end of the competition. They’ll relish playing with Daly Cherry-Evans, that’s for sure.

3. Matty Ashton and Albert Hopoate (Warrington)

Ashton returned from injury last season and reaffirmed that he is one of the best wingers in Super League – while Hopoate was one of the Wire’s better overseas recruits for quite some time. A really good pairing that will be crucial for Warrington again in 2027.

2. Tom Johnstone and Oliver Pratt (Wakefield)

Just like Ashton, Johnstone is one of the best wingers in Super League: of that there is no doubt. Pratt was up there with the very best Wakefield players in the first half of 2026 too before his season-ending injury; he’s going to be a massive asset for them next year. A homegrown pairing on the wings for Wakefield that is up there with the very best in the league.

1. Liam Marshall and Zach Eckersley (Wigan)

However, it’s not quite the best – either homegrown or in general. We’re going with Wigan Warriors duo Liam Marshall and Zach Eckersley as the standout pairing across the whole of Super League – and it’s not hard to see why. Marshall is a proven try-scorer over a prolonged period of time, while Eckersley is now a fully-fledged England international on merit.

Surely they’re the best pairing in Super League.. aren’t they?