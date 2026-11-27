The Southern Sea Lions have officially launched a bid to become the NRL’s latest New Zealand-based side by 2032, as the Australian competition continues to expand.

The Dunedin-based bid, supported by city officials, comes amid growing NRL expansion across Australia and the Pacific, with Perth Bears entering the league this season and the PNG Chiefs joining in 2028.

It also comes amid calls for the NRL to add a second New Zealand-based side into the competition, building on the recent growth of both the sport of rugby league and the existing club side, New Zealand Warriors, in the country.

Southern Sea Lions launch NRL expansion bid

Backed by Dunedin City Holdings Limited, a group with more than $2.3 billion in assets, the new team would be based in the city but also encompass the whole of New Zealand’s South Island, including Otago, Southland and Canterbury.

The Forsyth Barr Stadium will play host to the side, should the bid be successful, the same ground the Wests Tigers v New Zealand Warriors fixture will be played at later this year. It also currently hosts Super Rugby side Highlanders, and is regularly used for All Black Tests in rugby union. The ground currently boasts a 30,000 capacity.

“When a big event comes to Dunedin, the whole South Island turns up,” Phil King, chief executive of Dunedin Venues, said in a statement on social media.

“We’ve built a stadium that can host world-class sport in any weather, and a team of our own would fill it every winter.

“But this is about more than numbers. It’s about a kid in Gore or Alexandra growing up dreaming of pulling on a Sea Lions jersey, and 30,000 southerners under one roof on a winter’s night, cheering for a team that’s truly theirs.

“Dunedin is growing, and a world-class team representing a world-class city would take that to the next level,” added Sophie Barker, Mayor of Dunedin. “We’re so excited by what the Southern Sea Lions could become, and we want the whole south to get behind them.”

Elsewhere, ARLC chairman Peter V’Landys is expected to announce the 20th team entering the competition in 2029 later in December.

At the time of writing, it is understood there are other New Zealand-based bids in the running for 2029, alongside further expansion into Queensland and a Pacific-based Mana Pasifika side too.