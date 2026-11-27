Sheffield Eagles forward Conor Fitzsimmons has announced his retirement from rugby league with immediate effect on medical grounds.

The 28-year-old joined Sheffield in 2026 from York Knights, and made 10 appearances in his maiden campaign with the club.

Connor Fitzsimmons announces rugby league retirement

In a statement, the Eagles said: “Sheffield Eagles can confirm that forward Conor Fitzsimmons has announced his retirement from rugby league with immediate effect on medical grounds.

“The 28-year-old joined the Eagles ahead of the 2026 season following his departure from York Knights, making ten appearances for the club and scoring two tries.

“Having begun his professional career with Castleford Tigers, Fitzsimmons went on to make more than 200 career appearances, also representing his hometown club Workington Town and Newcastle Thunder.

“He joined York in 2023, spending three seasons with the North Yorkshire club before making the move to Sheffield ahead of the 2026 campaign.

“Fitzsimmons opened his try-scoring account for the Eagles in an 18-6 victory over Whitehaven in the second round of the Challenge Cup in January. He added his second try in a 56-6 home win against Rochdale Hornets, marking his return to action following a four-month spell on the sidelines through injury.

“Everyone at Sheffield Eagles would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Conor for his commitment, professionalism and contribution to the club over the past year.

“We fully respect his decision and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Fitzsimmons began his career with Castleford Tigers in 2016, making two Super League appearances for the side in his debut campaign. Interestingly, both of those came against St Helens, and both came via the bench.

From there, he headed to Workington Town in 2017, and spent two seasons with the Cumbrian outfit before joining Newcastle Thunder in 2018. He then returned to Workington in 2020, before heading to York. During his time in North Yorkshire, he helped the club win an 1895 Cup and the Championship League Leaders Shield, which came in his final year at the club ahead of his move to Sheffield.

Across his decade-long career, Fitzsimmons made 200 appearances.