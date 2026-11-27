The Papua New Guinea Chiefs’ recruitment drive continues to gather speed, with Test duo Sam Walker and Jeremiah Nanai agreeing moves ahead of 2028.

The duo are the latest big-name recruits to agree a move to the expansion side ahead of their entry into the NRL in two years’ time, following AJ Brimson, Hudson Young, Jarome Luai, Brian To’o, Joey Manu and Zac Lomax to the Pacific Island side.

Walker, 24, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Chiefs, while Nanai, 23, has agreed terms on a three-year deal.

PNG Chiefs secure latest signings as recruitment drive continues

Leeds-born Walker has found his future under the spotlight in recent weeks after talks broke down over a new contract with the Sydney Roosters, but he will now head to PNG ahead of the 2028 season.

The 24-year-old half-back has spent the entirety of his career with the Chooks after making his debut in 2021, and has since tallied 109 first-grade appearances. In that time, he also helped the club win the 2026 NRL Premiership, and was named Dally M Rookie of the Year back in 2021 as well.

His form for the Roosters also saw him whisked onto the representative stage, featuring three times for Queensland in this year’s State of Origin series and win his Test debut for the Kangaroos during their run to the World Cup title earlier this month.

Commenting on the addition of Walker, PNG Chiefs CEO, Lorna McPherson, said: “Sam is an outstanding footballer and a wonderful young man, and we are delighted he has chosen to be part of the future of the PNG Chiefs.

“He has already achieved so much in his young career, and we believe that he has an incredibly important role to play in what we are building.

“We are continuing to build a club that will unite a nation and give our people something truly special to connect with, and to have a player of Sam’s ability and character as part of that demonstrates the belief that we are doing just that.”

PNG Chiefs head coach, Willie Peters, added: “Sam is undoubtedly a gifted footballer who has already shown that he has tremendous vision, an outstanding kicking game and an ability to create something out of nothing.

“He is also a very smart footballer who understands how to influence and control a game and has shown that he can perform on the biggest of stages across club, state and now international level.

“We’re really excited about what he can bring to the team and his partnership alongside Jarome Luai allows us to have one of the game’s most creative and influential halves combinations – something which I’m excited to see develop as we take to the field.”

Also commenting, PNG Chiefs general manager of football, Michael Chammas, said: “Sam was someone we identified as a player who we believe could have a transformational impact on our team – both in how we play on the field but also on the way we build our side and the way other players excel around him.

“He is a Premiership winner, an Origin star and a World Cup winner, and he has shown that he can perform under pressure in the biggest moments of our game.

“He is also still young, and we believe that his best years are ahead of him.

“We’re thrilled that Sam has committed to what we are building and we look forward to seeing him play a key role in the bright future of the PNG Chiefs.”

Nanai has also spent the entirety of his NRL career at one club in the North Queensland Cowboys. Since his debut i 2021, Nanai has featured 94 times for the club and tallied 50 tries along the way. He was also named Dally M Rookie of the Year in 2022, a year after Walker, and in the same season also scooped the Dally M Second-Rower of the Year award too.

The back-row forward has also featured at representative level, with 12 appearances for Queensland to his name as well as six Test caps split between Australia and Samoa. During his Test career, he has also been to two World Cups, helping the Kangaroos win the delayed 2021 edition in the process.

Commenting on the signing of Nanai, McPherson said: “Jeremiah is an outstanding player and we’re incredibly excited to welcome him and his family to the PNG Chiefs.

“He has already achieved so much in his career, but what excites us just as much is the person he is and what he can bring to our club in helping establish our identity.

“We want players who are excited by the opportunity to build something special in Papua New Guinea – who want to be part of something bigger than themselves and who understand what it means to represent our people with pride.

“Jeremiah is an important addition in helping us continue to do that as a team and we look forward to welcoming him to Papua New Guinea in 2028.”

Head coach Peters added: “Jeremiah is a player who brings a lot of strike to a football team with his ability to find the try-line, and the way he carries the ball makes him a difficult player to defend against,” Peters said.

“He’s proven himself to be a tremendous player at NRL and representative level, but he’s also still young and has so much development ahead of him.

“We’re really looking forward to working with Jeremiah and helping take his game to even greater heights and seeing the impact he will no doubt have on our team and on the people of Papua New Guinea.”

Also commenting, Chammas said: “Jeremiah is exactly the type of player we want to bring to this club to help make us successful – established with NRL and representative experience but also with the best years of his career ahead of him.

“His record speaks for itself, and his on-field ability brings a level of energy and excitement to a team which is difficult to find in a forward.

“We’ve been intentional in how we’re building our squad to find players who will help make an immediate impact while also helping establish the standards and culture we want at PNG Chiefs. Jeremiah is a terrific addition to that, and we’re delighted he has chosen to be part of what we’re building for Papua New Guinea and the Pacific.”