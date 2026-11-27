Like many, I was left dumbfounded by one particular new rule Super League announced on Thursday.

‘Accidental incorrect play-the-ball or loss of possession during the attempt? The player will be asked to replay it under a controlled play the ball.’

Quite frankly, it sounds like something you’d expect to be in place for an Under 8’s match, not a top-flight Super League game.

Thankfully, the rule isn’t as ludicrous as it sounds.

Love Rugby League has spoken to sources close to the situation who have provided further clarity on the matter, further elaborating that the rule is in place for ‘grey area’ incidents, rather that genuine incidents of poor skill.

It has been explained that the rule is in place to combat quite specific incidents, rather than blatant moments that would be considered foul play or a loose carry.

As an example, there were incidents last year where the ball carrier would go to play the ball and it would inadvertently be placed on a defender’s foot. In some moments, it would be considered a genuine rugby incident and the fault of neither player, but the rules currently make refs have to determine whether it is a handling error or interference. Now, refs have the option to stop the game and restart at the play the ball.

Another unusual example comes in the shape of grip spray. It is the substance players put on their hands to enhance ball handling, however, it can also have an adverse effect.

There are examples of players cleanly putting the ball on the floor for the play the ball, and the ball coming back up on their hand for a slight fumble. Should that happen, players will again be given the opportunity to play the ball again.

In some ways, players are getting let off, but at the same time, it also means defences can reset, which disadvantages the attacking side.

Of course, there is also the possibility of defenders finding a way to manipulate the rules by making things messy to get a controlled restart, but they will hvae to toe a fine line to ensure it doesn’t constitue foul play.

All that said, the interpretation of the rule still isn’t perfect and doesn’t seem to completely combat some of the issues. But it isn’t as ridiculous as it stounds.