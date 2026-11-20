Ahead of their return to Super League, London Broncos have seen another of their overseas stars depart for a return to PNG Hunters in the shape of Alex Max.

Alongside a number of fellow Kumuls, Max joined London ahead of the 2026 campaign.

His arrival at Plough Lane saw him link up with head coach Jason Demetriou: who gave him his unofficial international debut in Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister’s XII back in October 2024.

The centre scored two tries on debut against Widnes Vikings as he was crowned Player of the Match, and went on to form part of a treble-winning side at Championship level.

But now, as the Broncos prepare to return to Super League, he has made the decision to head home and re-join Queensland Cup side PNG Hunters alongside 2026 Championship Player of the Year Gairo Voro.

London Broncos lose another star as Alex Max’s return Down Under to PNG Hunters confirmed

Born in the Chimbu Province, Max had scored 22 tries in 38 Q Cup appearances for the Hunters between 2024 and 2025 prior to making the move to London.

In his only stint at first-grade club level to date, he scored 17 tries in just 12 appearances across all competitions for the Broncos last term as they completed the treble.

A winner of the Championship League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup, Max missed out on the Championship Grand Final triumph against Doncaster but then earned a call up from Demetriou into PNG’s 2026 Rugby League World Cup squad.

His return to the Hunters comes after a World Cup campaign which did not bring any minutes, with the closest he came to his official international debut a spot as an unused interchange in the Kumuls’ final group game against England.

The Hunters announced the 24-year-old’s return via social media earlier this week, captioning their graphic: “Welcome home Alex Max!

“Hunter #132”