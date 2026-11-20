Preston Ward, the son of London’s assistant coach Danny, has joined the Broncos on a two-year deal ahead of 2027 following his departure from Hull FC.

Having been born in Epsom while dad Danny played for the capital club in Super League, then under the guise of Harlequins, Preston played his junior rugby league in London for Elmbridge Eagles before enjoying a stint in the Broncos’ youth system.

The 18-year-old joined Hull at academy level ahead of 2025, and progressed on to play in the Black and Whites’ reserves.

Now, he returns to Plough Lane as London are preparing for their Super League return: with dad Danny having helped guide the Broncos throughout their treble-winning campaign at Championship level last term in his role as assistant.

‘I am really grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given with the Broncos, it’s the club I grew up watching’

Primarily operating as a centre, Preston – who will turn 19 in May – awaits his professional debut in the game.

As he inked his two-year deal in the capital, the teenager said: “I am really grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given with the Broncos, it’s the club I grew up watching, supporting and was lucky enough to represent at scholarship level.

“I’ve learnt a lot in my last two years at Hull FC and I’m looking forward to continuing my progression with a great group of players and staff at the Broncos.”

Dad Danny returned to Plough Lane himself ahead of 2026 after a few years away. Now 46, most of his coaching career has been spent with the club having occupied roles as a youth coach, head coach and now assistant.

He was recruited for Jason Demetriou’s backroom team having helped Hull KR to their treble at Super League level in 2025.

Head coach Demetriou added: “We’re really pleased to welcome Preston to London Broncos. He’s a talented young player with plenty of potential, and we believe he’s got a bright future ahead of him.

“He’s gained some valuable experience in the Hull FC academy environment, and we’re looking forward to helping him continue his development.

“It’s important that we continue to recognise and develop London talent, and Preston is another great example of the quality of young players coming through in the capital.”