France could potentially soon play a Test match against the United States of America as an extra match on the NRL’s Las Vegas schedule, it has emerged.

The NRL have made no secret of their desire to invest heavily into French rugby league and grow the sport in the country, after a disappointing Rugby League World Cup campaign for Les Bleus.

A number of ideas have subsequently emerged, including frontline fixtures for the men’s French national team – and they could soon have another fixture to look forward to.

Could France play in Las Vegas?

A new report from L’Independent has emerged detailing some of the changes the NRL may have planned for the game in France.

And their strategy to grow the international game may go hand-in-hand with the French, who are looking for more opportunities to play meaningful international competition.

And that report suggests a match between France and the US could be pencilled in for as early as 2028 in Las Vegas – and furthermore, it would be ‘held in conjunction with the event established by the NRL’.

Whether that means the game would take place at Allegiant Stadium as part of the official billing for the main event remains to be seen. It is possible it could be held elsewhere in the city.

But either way, it appears the NRL want the French national team to be a part of their strategy for Vegas too – with them playing another growth nation in the USA.

France’s other opportunities

Reports have already emerged suggesting France could be invited into the Pacific Championships, and that has been reported again by L’Independent.

They say the French national team could get the invite as early as 2027. They would almost certainly play in the Pacific Bowl, the bottom tier of the championship, which would see them face the likes of Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands.

But it would still be valuable exposure for Les Bleus.

Peter V’landys is expected to visit France early next year in the run-up to the World Club Challenge to outline his vision for French rugby league further, and to visit Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique in person.

And it appears there are plenty of reasons to be excited about where the game could go in France.