London Broncos have secured the services of Neil Tchamambe on a permanent basis from the start of next season, with the winger penning a two-year deal to remain in the capital.

Tchamambe initially arrived at the Broncos from Wakefield Trinity on a season-long loan ahead of the 2026 season, but following a standout campaign for Jason Demetriou’s side has now signed a fresh permanent deal through to 2028.

Neil Tchamambe completes permanent London Broncos switch for 2027

After emerging through the Leeds Rhinos academy, Tchamambe has been on the books of both Hull KR and Wakefield, but also spent time on loan at Whitehaven, Goole and Salford, where he made his Super League debut in 2025. He again showed his try-scoring exploits in those stints, too, bagging a combined 12 scores in 16 appearances across the three clubs.

However, it was with the Broncos where he really established himself, becoming a key member of the side that won a Championship treble in 2026. In his maiden season with the Broncos, the 21-year-old back made 29 appearances in all competitions and scored a staggering 40 tries in that time. That was also the second-highest single-season tally in the club’s history.

He was then voted as Fans’ Player of the Year at the club’s awards night, and has now earned a fresh long-term deal to remain in the capital full time.

“I’m honoured to have the opportunity to further my time with London,” Tchamambe said on his new deal.

“The support I’ve had from JD, Wardy and the staff at London has been unreal, and it’s really helped make my decision easier.

“The experience I had last year winning the treble in front of the fans was unreal and I can’t wait for another season playing in front of them again.”

Also commenting on the permanent signing, Broncos head coach, Jason Demetriou, added: “Neil has had an outstanding season in 2026 and his try-scoring record speaks for itself.

“He’s established himself as one of the most exciting young wingers in the competition and has been a big part of what we’ve achieved this year.

“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to secure Neil’s future at the club and I’m looking forward to seeing him continue to develop over the next two seasons.”

The permanent addition of Tchamambe is the latest signing London have made ahead of the 2027 season, with Joe Philbin and Toby King also heading to the capital from Warrington Wolves.