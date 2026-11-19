London Broncos have announced that Mike Eccles has left the club after 14 years of service to the club.

Eccles joined the club in 2012 and has taken on a number of roles, starting as a strength and conditioning coach while also acting as head coach and, most recently, as director of rugby in 2025.

Eccles was head coach as the Broncos earned promotion to Super League, and then guided them during their return to the top flight before their return to the Championship. He was named as Championship coach of the year in 2023 after securing the club promotion.

Jason Demetriou was placed in charge ahead of the current campaign but Eccles retained an important role at the club. However, he is now set to depart for a new challenge after an impressive stint at the club.

Grant Wechsel, Co-Owner of London Broncos, said, “Mike has given 14 years of service to this club and has been part of some of the most important moments in its history. We thank him for everything he has contributed and wish him every success in his next chapter.”

Mike Eccles said, “I’ve enjoyed being part of a great ride at London Broncos over the last 14 years. While I am moving on to the next chapter, I wish everyone at the club all the best for the future and continued success.”

The club statement continued: “London Broncos would like to thank Mike for his 14 years of commitment and service and wish him every success in the future.”

The Broncos are set to be announced as a Super League club again at some point this week, having agreed to become the competition’s 15th team.

They stormed the Championship this year, losing just one game as they secured a treble, winning the 1895 Cup, League Leaders trophy and the Championship Grand Final.

Next year they will be back in the top flight and are expected to kick on, though they will now do it without a key figure within the four walls for over a decade.