London Broncos dealt hammer blow as star man departs for PNG

London Broncos have been dealt a hammer blow ahead of their impending Super League return, losing star man Gairo Voro to Queensland Cup outfit PNG Hunters with immediate effect.

2026 Championship Player of the Year Voro arrived at London ahead of the season just gone from the Hunters having impressed in their colours in the Q Cup.

The 23-year-old has already agreed a deal to become part of PNG Chiefs’ inaugural NRL squad come 2028, but during the Rugby League World Cup as he represented the Kumuls, reports emerged around Voro returning to the Hunters for 2027.

That move has now come to fruition, meaning London have lost one of their key stars.

‘Gairo has had an outstanding year. His performances in London and on the international stage have shown everyone what an exciting talent he is’

Now a five-time PNG international, Voro scored seven tries in 20 Q Cup appearances for the Hunters between 2024 and 2025.

Having secured his return, Chief Executive Officer Scott Barker said: “To have a player of Gairo’s calibre choose to come home to PNG Hunters, particularly when he had a number of other opportunities available to him, is something we’re incredibly proud of.

“Gairo has had an outstanding year. His performances in London and on the international stage have shown everyone what an exciting talent he is, and it’s no surprise that there was considerable interest in securing his signature.

“But what makes this story particularly special is that, despite all those opportunities, Gairo wanted to come home. Being closer to his family and having the opportunity to represent the Hunters again was incredibly important to him.

“That’s something we really value as a club. The Hunters have always been about more than just rugby league. We represent our people, our communities and our country, and Gairo’s decision reflects exactly what that means.”

London won the treble in 2026: lifting the Championship League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup before beating Doncaster in the Championship Grand Final on home soil.

Jason Demetriou’s side lost just one league game all season, and Voro shone: with 39 tries scored in 32 appearances across all competitions alongside the 57 goals kicked by the half-back.

Hunters chief Barker added: “There’s no doubt Gairo is coming back a more experienced, confident and accomplished footballer than when he left us.

“He’s tested himself in a different competition, performed on the international stage and demonstrated that he has the ability to compete at the highest levels of the game.

“Having someone with that experience back in our environment will be fantastic for our younger players, and I’m sure our supporters will be just as excited as we are to see him running around at the Santos National Football Stadium again.”