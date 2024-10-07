Wigan Warriors coach pays ultimate compliment to Hull KR and Willie Peters ahead of Grand Final

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has paid the ultimate compliment to Grand Final opponents Hull KR by declaring his vote for Willie Peters as Super League’s Coach of the Year.

Wigan are targeting a historic quadruple as they prepare for Saturday’s mouth-watering Grand Final showdown against Hull KR who, in contrast, are getting ready to make their first-ever appearance at the big dance.

And speaking after Wigan’s 38-0 dominant win over Leigh Leopards in the semi-finals on Saturday night, Peet revealed that Peters had got his vote for Super League’s Coach of the Year award.

Peet and Peters are both nominated for this year’s Super League Coach of the Year gong along with Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley and Mike Eccles of London Broncos, with the winner being announced at the Rugby League Awards night on Tuesday in Leeds.

“The organisation has built (over recent years) and Willie has added to that no doubt,” Peet told Love Rugby League when asked about the job that Peters has done with the Robins.

“He got my vote for Super League Coach of the Year. It was close between him and Sam Burgess for me, but I thought Willie Peters, with probably what he has brought over a couple of seasons, he has added that toughness to Hull KR.

“I think he has led them phenomenally well and for them to be as consistent as they have is credit to him and he has clearly has instilled a work ethic.

“I think he deserves all the credit. I think some of the players that he has took to another level in their game as well, I think that’s always a good indicator as a coach.

“Dean Hadley is one stands out to me, his game has gone through the roof and there are so many others – James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella and the two hookers they’ve got. I think a lot of people talk about Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May, and rightly so, but I think it’s more the industry he’s put around them.”

The Warriors will go into Saturday’s title decider at the Theatre of Dreams as favourites given their packed cabinet of trophies collected in recent times: but that is of no concern to Peet.

“I’m not bothered,” Peet replied when asked about the favourites tag. “It’s absolutely irrelevant in a final, same as tonight (against Leigh), it’s irrelevant.

“I’ll get asked that a lot but I wouldn’t change anything about how we go into it and I’m sure Hull KR will be the same.”

