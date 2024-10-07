The Super League semi-finals have been and gone, but there were once again some sensational performances across the board this weekend.

There were only two games in the top flight this weekend, as Hull KR took on Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors faced Leigh Leopards. Whilst only four teams were in action, and the winners dominate selection this week.

Newly qualified Grand Finalists, KR and Wigan, provide a whopping 12 of the 13 selections in our Team of the Week; with the sides both having six representatives. Warrington are also represented by a sole player.

1. Jai Field

Kicking things off this week is Wigan fullback Jai Field, who looked at his devastating best against Leigh. The Australian grabbed a try and two assists in the 38-0 thrashing of the Leopards, and chipped in with 117 metres from 18 carries in a solid attacking showing.

2. Joe Burgess

Pinocchio himself comes into our Team of the Week in the number two shirt, after his solid performance against Warrington. The winger was one of his side’s busiest players in attack, making 119 metres from 22 carries, and also scored what proved to be the deciding try of the night too.

3. Peta Hiku

The Kiwi has become one of KR’s most important players this season, and he was once again superb against Warrington. The centre made plenty of work for himself on both sides of the ball, notching 18 tackles in defence and then going onto make 117 metres from 21 carries with ball-in-hand too. Proper workhorse showing from the new recruit.

4. Adam Keighran

Wigan centre Adam Keighran has steadily improved as the season’s gone on, and he was pivotal in the victory over Leigh Leopards. He provided 14 of Wigan’s 38 points in the win, kicking seven goals, but he also produced some classy touches to get the attack going.

5. Matty Ashton

Despite the defeat, Wire winger Matty Ashton was again on top-form. The England international grabbed a fine second-half brace at Craven Park, defying the laws of physics once more with a superb finish in the corner. He also contributed to the overall attack, with 152 metres from 20 carries.

6. Bevan French

He might have missed out on the Man of Steel shortlist, but Bevan French certainly showed why he is one of the best players in the league against Leigh. The halfback was at the heart of the Warriors’ win this weekend, grabbing a try and two assists on the way.

7. Harry Smith

Joining French in the halves is his Wigan teammate Harry Smith, who was also solid in the win. His kicking game is a real weapon for the Cherry and Whites, but he also chipped in with an assist too.

8. Sauaso Sue

Another barnstorming showing from the Robins’ prop, who has really hit a purple patch in the latter stages of the season. The Robins man was impressive on both sides of the ball, making 21 tackles in defence and making 15 carries for 98 metres in attack too. He couldn’t add his trademark short-range try, but it wasn’t through lack of trying.

9. Kruise Leeming

The Wigan Warriors nine really stepped up to the mark against Leigh with an impressive performance. He brought heaps of physicality in defence with 19 tackles to his name, but he also injected some serious fizz into the attack which allowed the likes of French and Smith to shine.

10. Jai Whitbread

Joining fellow Hull KR prop Sue in the front-row this week is Jai Whitbread, who was just as imposing against Warrington. The former Wakefield man made a staggering 44 tackles in the victory, and contrasted that with impressive carrying stats too, chalking up 19 carries over his stints.

11. Sam Walters

It might not have been the season he was expecting to have in Cherry and White, but Sam Walters was in exceptional touch against Leigh. The new recruit notched two tries in the rout over their near-neighbours, and was overall superb on both sides of the ball.

12. James Batchellor

There was a lot of pressure on the interim skipper’s shoulders this weekend, but his Man of the Match display was pivotal to the Robins’ win. The back-rower made a whopping 39 tackles against Wire, including nine from marker, and his defensive display really helped them get over the line in those latter stages when Warrington battered the line.

13. Dean Hadley

He’s having one heck of a season, isn’t he? He had big boots to fill as he slotted into loose forward for the suspended Elliot Minchella, but he was utterly brilliant yet again, and really stepped up when needed. The 32-year-old made an eye-popping 59 tackles over his shift, and was also busy in attack too with 15 carries to his name.

