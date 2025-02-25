Round Two of Super League saw a number of intriguing battles as Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves, St Helens and Hull Kingston Rovers all made it two wins out of two.

Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos got off the mark with victories but Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants remain pointless.

Here, former Castleford and Scotland hooker Andrew Henderson, now a respected pundit and head of rugby at York Knights, gives Love Rugby League his Team of the Week.

Full-back: Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

He was in scintillating form during Wigan’s win at Hull FC; he scored a hat-trick of tries and made seven tackle busts.

Field carried 20 times for 189 metres and is just a class act.

Wing: Tom Davies (Hull Kingston Rovers)

I thought Tom was outstanding against Wakefield on Thursday night and showed great work ethic with the ball.

He made 23 carries for 183 metres, two clean line breaks, and defensively he was really solid.

Centre: Oliver Pratt (Wakefield Trinity)

Daryl Powell commented after the game that Pratt was the best player on the field and it was difficult to argue with that.

He was solid in his carries, made over 200 metres, and made some really good reads defensively – and he also scored a wonderful try.

Centre: Matthieu Laguerre (Catalans Dragons)

Catalans lost again at the weekend, a narrow defeat at Warrington, but Laguerre was a bit of a bright spark for the Dragons.

He scored two tries and made over 100 metres – he was very good in a losing cause.

Left wing: Riley Lumb (Leeds Rhinos)

This young lad was outstanding in the Rhinos’ win at Salford and looks a real talent.

He carried for 115 metres, scored two tries, made six tackle busts, and he took some really good high balls under a lot of pressure as well.

Stand-off: George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

George was really impressive against Catalans and claimed three try assists.

He also made three tackle busts with the ball and he took the line on a lot.

Williams was solid defensively too and his all-round game was impressive.

Scrum-half: Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Typically, Lomax was the orchestrator in chief for Saints on Saturday night in their big win at Castleford.

He carried 16 times over 100 metres, made seven tackle busts, and was a real threat when he attacked the Tigers’ line.

Lomax was lively throughout and scored a really nice try off a kick by Jon Bennison.

Prop: Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Walmsley was outstanding against Castleford as he made 24 carries and 198 metres.

His tackling was at 100% and he scored a trademark try when he barged over.

Alex really set the tone for Saints right from the off.

Hooker: Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants)

I was debating this one a lot because I was tempted to go with Daryl Clark after his performance for Saints at Castleford.

Clarky was a threat with the ball, but Woolford made 50 tackles for the Giants in a losing team against Leigh on Sunday.

He was industrious and competed hard so I’m going with Woolford.

Prop: Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos)

Palasia played very big minutes for the Rhinos at the weekend and I thought he did a really solid job for them in the pack – carrying for almost 120 metres.

It was a big win for Leeds and Palasia looks like he could be a good signing for them this season.

Second row: Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Nsemba was brilliant against Hull FC on Friday – he carried at over 150 metres and made 11 tackle busts.

He was just a constant threat on that left edge and showed once again what a talent he is.

Second row: Ethan O’Neill (Leigh Leopards)

For the second week running, O’Neill was brilliant for Leigh in their win over Huddersfield.

He has quickly made himself at home in a Leopards jersey and showed he has a big future in Super League.

Loose forward: Elliot Minchella (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Elliot was was solid for Hull KR in their tough win at Wakefield on Thursday.

Again, pretty industrious and plenty of tackles made as per usual.