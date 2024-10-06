The ELITE club Wigan Warriors could join after reaching latest Grand Final

Wigan Warriors sit on the verge of joining an elite club in rugby league history after reaching their second-successive Grand Final.

Matt Peet’s side have already lifted the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup and League Leaders Shield this season, however if they defend their title next week they would become just the fifth side to win all four titles in one season; and the second-ever Wigan side to win the coveted Grand Slam in one season.

The Warriors already hold ‘All Four Cups’ after winning last year’s Grand Final, however they would need to beat Hull KR next weekend to complete the Grand Slam in one season.

The elite club Wigan could join next week

There have been plenty of clubs to hold all the titles at once, but only four sides have ever done this in one season. The first to do so was Hunslet back in the 1907/1908 season, where Albert Goldthorpe inspired them to the Yorkshire League, Yorkshire Cup, Challenge Cup and RFL First Division titles.

DON’T MISS: The Super League stars who could feature in 2024 Pacific Championships: Lam, Marsters, Qareqare..

The feat was repeated just seven seasons later, as Huddersfield’s ‘Team of all the Talents’ lifted the same titles to cap off a period of dominance in British rugby league, who had already claimed two RFL Championships, three Yorkshire Leagues and Cups and one Challenge Cup in the previous five seasons.

You have to head over the Pennines for the next side to lift All Four Cups, as Swinton claimed the first-ever Lancashire verison with the Lancashire League, Lancashire Cup, Challenge Cup and RFL Championship.

Rounding off the list, the great Warriors side of 1994/1995 were the first side of the modern era to win the Grand Slam. Coached by iconic coach Graeme West, the Cherry and Whites lifted the League Championship, Challenge Cup, Regal Trophy and the Premiership Trophy.

The precident has already been set for this current crop of Wiganers, but can they replicate the feats of these four great sides?

Info via Rugby League Record Keepers Club

READ NEXT: Everything Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet said after Leigh Leopards win