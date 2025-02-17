We’re not sure about you, but we’re struggling to wrap our heads around the new disciplinary system – and the catch to it that has now been revealed makes it even more confusing.

As confirmed on Monday afternoon, an eye-watering 14 Super League players have been charged – and handed penalty points – following Round 1.

The points dished out range from one up to five, the latter received by Wigan Warriors centre Adam Keighran for a Grade C Head Contact charge.

That charge came on the back of his sin-binning in the closing stages of Wigan’s defeat to Leigh Leopards, catching Lachlan Lam high with a swinging arm on the ground and subsequently seeing yellow from referee Liam Moore.

Before we get into the catch in the disciplinary system which has left us baffled, we thought we’d note something using that incident as an example.

Had Lam been forced off the field following the head contact there, Keighran would have been staring down the barrel of an eight-point penalty rather than five.

That’s because any offence which leads to an injury that prevents a player returning to the field, like a failed HIA, brings an additional three points to any penalty received.

The confusing catch to new RFL disciplinary system revealed after mass charges following Round 1

The points, as we know, stay on a player’s record for 12 months from the date of the offence – with a running tally throughout the season eventually leading to bans.

Once a player hits the total of three penalty points, regardless of how many offences it takes to get there, they receive a fine.

So, we’ll use Keighran as the example again here – strap yourself in for the confusing catch.

He’s on five points now, all received for the offence on Lam during Thursday night’s game. Five points aren’t enough to earn you any ban, you need six.

BUT, as we’ve now discovered, only half of any 3+ point sanction stays on record once you’ve paid that fine.

For now, Keighran sits on five, but the next time he offends, he’ll be back down to 2.5 plus whatever penalty that second offence brings.

If Keighran’s next offence is a Grade A, he’ll only receive one penalty point. That one should take him up to six for the year, but it wouldn’t, it’d instead take him to 3.5.

Using the above as an example – first offence: 5 points – halved upon paying fine down to 2.5 – second offence: 1 point = 3.5 points.

Alternatively, another Grade C offence (five points) would take Keighran up to 7.5.

Essentially, all you need to know is that 3+ points = fine and offence penalty halved.

It sounds simple enough, but when we start getting into decimal points and halving offences, the question of changing the process really does have to be questioned.

