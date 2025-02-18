Wigan Warriors coach fires disciplinary warning to Adam Keighran as disciplinary system verdict delivered

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has revealed he’s warned centre Adam Keighran about his discipline having picked up penalty points following Round 1, and remains in favour of the RFL’s new disciplinary system.

Australian ace Keighran was sin-binned in the closing stages of ‘regular time’ during Wigan’s 1-0 Golden Point defeat at home to Leigh Leopards last Thursday night.

The 27-year-old saw yellow from referee Liam Moore having made contact with the head of Lachlan Lam on the ground after the Leopards playmaker intercepted a kick over the top that would have seen Keighran ground for a try to win the game.

Come Monday, the Wigan man received five penalty points from the RFL, which will now stay on his record for 12 months – albeit being halved once his fine has been paid.

Wigan Warriors coach fires disciplinary warning to overseas ace Adam Keighran

Warriors head coach Peet sat down with the media – including LoveRugbyLeague – on Tuesday afternoon to preview their trip to Hull FC in Round 2.

When asked about Keighran, who also missed last year’s Challenge Cup final having been sent off in a game against Warrington Wolves the week prior, Peet admitted: “I’ve had a chat with him and he needs to be careful there.

“We want him to be more careful. I understand that it was a reaction to a kick and his timing was off, but we need to be better.”

Keighran and Wakefield Trinity’s Mason Lino were the only two Super League players to receive five points on their record following Round 1, both charged with a Grade C Head Contact offence.

The likelihood is that whenever their next offence comes, no matter how small, it will see them suspended.

Peet is still a fan of the new disciplinary system though, detailing: “I like it.

“Looking at it this week, the Grade Cs stay on the field, they get a fine, but then the cards matter because if they get another one, they’re going to miss (at least) a game. I think it’s fair.

“If you look at Adam’s tackle and the (Mason) Lino one, I’m not sure that they deserve to miss a game off one but I can see that the way it’s scored, you wouldn’t want to see a player doing that repeatedly. They would deserve to miss a game if they did.”