A staggering 14 Super League players have been charged with incidents following the opening round of the new Super League season – with Wigan’s Adam Keighran and Wakefield’s Mason Lino now on the brink of incurring suspensions.

Keighran was sin-binned during the opening game of the season between the Warriors and Leigh Leopards. He was penalised after a hit on Leigh half-back Lachlan Lam in the final minute of the game.

And he has been given a Grade C charge, adding five points to his personal disciplinary tally. Lino, meanwhile, has also been handed a five-point charge following a similar Grade C offence during Wakefield’s win over Leeds Rhinos.

It means the next time the pair are charged, they will receive a one-match ban, with six points required to trigger a suspension. Jordan Lane has also had five points added to his record after a Grade C Dangerous Throw charge.

Lane is one of three players from Hull charged, with Jordan Rapana getting three points after a Grade B use of knees charge, and Amir Bourouh getting one point following a Grade A late contact charge.

Hull KR centre Peta Hiku has also been given a Grade A charge after an incident during Rovers’ win over Castleford Tigers on Friday. He gets one point added to his record.

Leeds Rhinos forward Tom Holroyd has been charged with Grade B striking and had three points added to his record, with Matty Lees also getting the same penalty for a Grade B head contact charge.

Lino’s Wakefield team-mate, Caius Faatili, has one point after a Grade A late contact charge. Saints pair Curtis Sironen and Daryl Clark have also been charged with Grade A offences, meaning they get a point each added to their record.

And Huddersfield duo Ashton Golding and Leroy Cudjoe have had three points and one point respectively added to their records following incidents in their defeat to Huddersfield.

But crucially, there are no suspensions at this early stage in the season, with every player starting on zero disciplinary points at the beginning of the year. All charges will remain on a player’s record for 12 months after being cited.

