Major decision made on Grand Final future as Old Trafford announcement confirmed

The Super League Grand Final will remain at Old Trafford until at least 2027 after Rugby League Commercial and Manchester United agreed a new contract extension for the event.

The Grand Final has been played in Manchester since the very first edition of the game in 1998. And it will now approach a 30th anniversary at Old Trafford after a new three-year deal was struck.

This weekend, Wigan Warriors and Hull KR will face off at Old Trafford for the right to be crowned 2024 Super League champions. And there will now be yet more editions of the Grand Final at the stadium with a 30th hosting of the game to be staged at Old Trafford in 2027.

Rugby League Commercial and Manchester United Football Club today confirm a new three-year agreement which means Old Trafford will remain the home of the Super League Grand Final until at least 2027.

“It’s perfect timing for us to be able to confirm this extension of Super League’s partnership with Manchester United ahead of Saturday’s Grand Final, as we look forward to another fantastic occasion at Old Trafford this weekend, with our biggest Grand Final crowd for at least seven years,” Rhodri Jones, chief of RL Commercial, said.

“Rugby League’s relationship with Old Trafford stretches back well beyond the Super League era, and since 1998 it has gone to another level as the Grand Final has become established, with so many unforgettable moments – including the brilliance of Rob Burrow in two Player of the Match performances for Leeds Rhinos.

“One of the highlights of the 2024 Betfred Super League Grand Final will be the introduction of the Rob Burrow Award for the Player of the Match, which made Rob so happy when it was announced before the start of this season.

“It will be another opportunity for Rugby League to remember Rob, and also to pay tribute to all the other players who have won the Harry Sunderland Trophy at Grand Finals, and before that Premiership and Championship Finals, since it was introduced in 1965.”