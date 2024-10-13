The 2025 Super League Grand Final will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 11, the RFL have confirmed.

Saturday evening’s 2024 instalment of the showpiece saw Wigan Warriors lift the Super League title for the second year running courtesy of a 9-2 triumph against Hull KR.

68,173 spectators watched that clash at the Theatre of Dreams, which brought a seven-year high for the Grand Final in terms of attendance – the highest since Leeds Rhinos’ win against Castleford Tigers in 2017.

The 2024 edition was the 27th Grand Final in Super League history, with all bar one of those being played out at Old Trafford.

Hull FC’s MKM Stadium Is the only other venue to host a Grand Final to date, and that came behind closed doors with no fans in attendance during the COVID-19 Pandemic as Wigan were beaten by bitter rivals St Helens.

LRL RECOMMENDS: How 2024 Super League Grand Final attendance compares to every previous year

2025 Super League Grand Final details confirmed

Earlier this week, the RFL confirmed that they had agreed a new deal with Manchester United which will see Grand Finals up to and including 2027 held at Old Trafford.

And the game’s governing body have now confirmed details of next year’s showpiece – with the date of October 11 locked in and able to be scribbled into supporters’ diaries.

In the press release confirming next year’s date, Rhodri Jones – the Managing Director of RL Commercial – said: “Grand Final weekend in Manchester is now an established part of the British sporting year, and an event which attracts growing numbers of neutral supporters and early ticket buyers.

“That’s why we were so pleased to confirm a new agreement with Manchester United securing the future of the Grand Final at Old Trafford until at least 2027 – in the knowledge that it is the only ground in the north of England with the capacity for the 65,000-plus attendance we have attracted this year.”

The press release did not include official confirmation of the game’s kick-off time, but traditionally, it is 6pm (BST). That was the case this year, and as far as we’re aware, will remain the case come 2025.

It’s also worth noting that the date of the 2025 Challenge Cup final has already been announced. That will take place on June 7 at Wembley (3pm KO) alongside the Women’s Challenge Cup final (11.45am KO) and the 1895 Cup final (5.45pm KO).

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wigan Warriors coach reveals incredible Sir Alex Ferguson role in historic Super League Grand Final triumph