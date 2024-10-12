Super League Grand Final crowd revealed as impressive record set

The 2024 Super League Grand Final has attracted the biggest crowd in the event’s history for almost a decade: with 68,173 inside Old Trafford.

Wigan Warriors faced Hull KR in a mouthwatering battle of Super League’s top two on Saturday evening and with a huge travelling support from both clubs, officials were quietly confident of a big turnout at Old Trafford.

And that proved to be the case, with the highest crowd since 2017, when Leeds Rhinos defeated Castleford Tigers.

There were around 20,000 Rovers fans who made the journey along the M62 from Hull, with an equally-high turnout from the reigning Super League champions, too.

They were treated to a compelling first half, after which Wigan led by seven points to nil. Bevan French’s outstanding solo try broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion, after Rovers had spent most of the opening quarter on top.

Then, Wigan scrum-half Harry Smith kicked a drop goal on the stroke of half-time to open up a two-score lead.

The half also saw Warriors forward Junior Nsemba leave the field to undergo a head injury assessment after a heavy collision during the opening minutes of the game.

However, despite many fearing the forward’s evening would be over, Nsemba returned to the field later on inside the opening 40 minutes.

READ MORE: Wigan Warriors survive Junior Nsemba scare as forward passes HIA in Super League Grand Final

READ MORE: Nathan Cleary’s Super League Grand Final appearance sets tongues wagging