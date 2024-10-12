Nathan Cleary sets tongues wagging with Super League Grand Final attendance

There will be no shortage of celebrity presence at Saturday’s Super League Grand Final: and it appears rugby league royalty will also be in attendance, too.

That’s because Penrith Panthers and Australia superstar Nathan Cleary has been spotted in the vicinity on Saturday morning, with the Kangaroos half-back set to be at Old Trafford for the mouthwatering clash between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

Cleary has flown to England in the NRL off-season to spend time with his partner, Australian footballing superstar Mary Fowler, who plays for Manchester City.

Fowler’s career being in England has recently sparked speculation that Cleary could pursue a move to Super League at one stage – though Penrith have shut that down in recent years. Reports in Australia have suggested that they are prepared to offer Cleary and his father Ivan contracts for life to keep them at the NRL champions.

Cleary was spotted near to Old Trafford on Saturday morning at nearby Altrincham Market – with a number of Super League stars of the past and present in his entourage.

Altrincham Market has many joys – not least this galaxy of talent. My lad nearly exploded when he saw Cleary. All gents with the pic 👏 Willie Peters here too, very relaxed before the big game – @WiganWarriorsRL v @hullkrofficial a very tasty prospect on the horizon pic.twitter.com/mol13gsC8z — Nigel Wiskar (@nigelwis) October 12, 2024

Hull KR assistant coach Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Catalans Dragons hooker – and future Robin – Michael McIlorum and former Dragons half-back Mitchell Pearce were all with Cleary on Saturday.

It seems as though the rumours about a sensational switch to Super League – something Cleary has refused to rule out at some stage of his career in the past – may well calm down for now given Penrith’s vocal stance on wanting to keep the half-back for as long as possible.

But you can be almost certain that Cleary will be quizzed about his future by supporters if he is spotted at Old Trafford on Saturday evening!

READ NEXT: Sky Sports pundit tips Hull KR for Grand Final glory as key storylines dissected including battle of the coaches