Hull KR boss Willie Peters has provided a full injury update, including the latest on Mikey Lewis, following the news that Rhyse Martin will be sidelined for the next four months.

The Robins travel to St Helens in Round 4 of the Super League campaign on Friday night with both sides having won their first three games of the season.

That run marks KR’s best-ever start to a Super League season, but doesn’t paint the full picture in terms of how hard-fought the wins have been amidst somewhat of an injury crisis.

Last week’s victory against Salford Red Devils at Craven Park came without regular starting halves Lewis and Tyrone May, and though there’s better news where they’re concerned, it’s brought further woes for head coach Peters.

In Tuesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Saints, he issued a full injury update, as follows…

Mikey Lewis/Tyrone May

Both missed win against Salford – Lewis through an ankle issue and May with a hamstring problem

“I hope (they’ll be able to play), but we’ll know more later on in the week because they’ve obviously got to get through some fitness testing.

“I’d like to think (I can be confident they’ll play), but you never know because they’ve got to get through certain criterion.

“I’m hopeful that they’ll be okay.”

Rhyse Martin

Forced off in first half against Salford shortly after kicking a goal, and didn’t return to the field

“It’s not good news at all for Rhyse or us. He’ll be out for four months – he needs to have an operation on his hip and quad.

“It’s in the tendon, so it’s a nasty one. It’s a tear which will require surgery.

“He told me after the game that he felt a pop, which is never a good sign. He’s seen a specialist since and has got an operation on Saturday.

“He was fitting into the squad well and is obviously a key player for us, but we know in four months’ time we’ll be getting a guy that’s ready to go again.

“The most important thing now for Rhyse is that he has his operation, recovers well and spends some time with his family.

“You never want to see any player get injured but it’s the unfortunate part of the game, especially when they’re out for long periods of time.

“It’s what they love doing and when that’s taken away from them it affects everybody but the individual the most.”

Elliot Minchella

Reported some muscle fatigue following win against Salford

“He’s good. Minnie will be fine, he’ll be playing.

“He got through training, recovered well from the game (against Salford), and it was just a bit of tightness. He’ll be ready to go.”

Joe Burgess

Had to play through the pain barrier in the second half against Salford having been close to being withdrawn at half-time

“He’s had a bit of fluid towards his knee, but he’s okay.

“He trained today and he’ll be fine for the game.”

Niall Evalds

Was forced off two minutes in against Salford and failed his HIA

“Niall’s obviously going to have the week off, but he’s doing okay.

“He’s been at training this week and he’s in good spirits.

“We’ll possibly have to go to a specialist (with him), but hopefully he’ll be getting ticked off to play the week after (against Oldham in the Challenge Cup).”

