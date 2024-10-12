Saturday’s 2024 Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR drew a crowd of 68,173, the highest at the event since 2017.

The 2017 showpiece, which saw Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers 24-6, had an attendance of 72,827.

Not since then has any Super League Grand Final recorded an attendance above the 65,000-mark, until Saturday evening at Old Trafford, making the 2024 edition a seven-year high crowd.

Held annually since 1998, Saturday’s showpiece was the 27th edition of the Grand Final. All bar one of those have been held at the Theatre of Dreams, with the odd one out coming in 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

That year, St Helens beat Wigan at the MKM Stadium in Hull with no spectators allowed to be in attendance.

On Saturday, KR became the 10th different club to be involved in a Grand Final, while Wigan competed in their 13th.

The other eight as follows, with the number of appearances they’ve made in the showpiece in brackets: St Helens (14), Leeds (11), Bradford Bulls (6), Warrington Wolves (4), Catalans Dragons (2), Hull FC (1), Castleford (1) and Salford Red Devils (1).

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranking the 7 best Grand Final tries in Super League history with Jack Welsby’s 80th minute effort only SECOND

How 2024 Super League Grand Final attendance compares to every previous season with seven-year high set

Below, we’ve put together a ranking of every Grand Final attendance over the years, and despite Saturday’s success, it was still some way off the top-end figures.

Here is that ranking in full, including the 2024 instalment between the Warriors and the Robins, which just misses out on making the all-time top 10…

27. 2020 – St Helens 8-4 Wigan: 0*

*Played behind closed doors at the MKM Stadium during the COVID-19 Pandemic

26. 1998 – Wigan 10-4 Leeds: 43,533

25. 2021 – St Helens 12-10 Catalans: 45,177

24. 1999 – St Helens 8-6 Bradford: 50,717

23. 2000 – St Helens 29-16 Wigan: 58,132

22. 2023 – Wigan 10-2 Catalans: 58,137

21. 2001 – Bradford 37-6 Wigan: 60,164

20. 2022 – St Helens 24-12 Leeds: 60,783

19. 2002 – St Helens 19-18 Bradford: 61,138

18. 2009 – Leeds 18-10 St Helens: 63,259

17. 2019 – St Helens 23-6 Salford: 64,102

16. 2018 – Wigan 12-4 Warrington: 64,892

15. 2003 – Bradford 25-12 Wigan: 65,537

14. 2004 – Leeds 16-8 Bradford: 65,547

13. 2005 – Bradford 15-6 Leeds: 65,728

12. 2013 – Wigan 30-16 Warrington: 66,281

11. 2024 – Wigan v Hull KR: 68,173

10. 2008 – Leeds 24-16 St Helens: 68,810

9. 2011 – Leeds 32-16 St Helens: 69,107

8. 2014 – St Helens 14-6 Wigan: 70,102

7. 2016 – Wigan 12-6 Warrington: 70,202

6. 2012 – Leeds 26-18 Warrington: 70,676

5. 2007 – Leeds 33-6 St Helens: 71,352

4. 2010 – Wigan 22-10 St Helens: 71,526

3. 2006 – St Helens 26-4 Hull FC: 72,575

2. 2017 – Leeds 24-6 Castleford: 72,827

1. 2015 – Leeds 22-20 Wigan: 73,512

LRL RECOMMENDS: NRL superstar Nathan Cleary’s Super League Grand Final attendance sets tongues wagging