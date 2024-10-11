There’s been a number of outstanding tries scored in Grand Finals over the Super League era: but which are categorically up there in the debate for being the best?

With that in mind, and to help get you in the mood for Saturday’s Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull Kingston Rovers, Love Rugby League takes a look back at some of the greatest tries that has been scored in the big dance over the years.

7. Michael Withers (2001)

Henry Paul and Robbie Paul combined superbly to send Michael Withers over in the 2001 Grand Final, completing his hat-trick as Bradford Bulls eased past Wigan Warriors at the Theatre of Dreams.

And perhaps unsurprisingly given he scored a hat-trick, it was Withers who scooped the Harry Sunderland Trophy for a man of the match display.

It was a dominant performance from a star-studded Bulls side that day.

6. Chris Joynt (2000)

St Helens were crowned Super League champions in 2000 thanks to a 29-16 win over arch rivals Wigan: and it was a jaw-dropping try from Harry Sunderland Trophy winner Joynt that stole the show.

The maverick that is Sean Long produced a bit of magic to dance through the Wigan defence to assist the supporting Joynt on his inside who raced under the sticks.

A special play from Long, and one that we had the pleasure of seeing so many times from him throughout his illustrious playing career.

5. Ryan Hall (2001)

Hall won six Super League titles during his time with Leeds and will be part of the historic Hull KR team that will play in their maiden Grand Final this weekend.

And he has scored one of the iconic tries in a Grand Final. Let’s take you back to 2011, the score between St Helens and Leeds was 16-16, and Rob Burrow made a lightning quick break from his own 40 to put it on a plate for Hall to go over out wide.

The Rhinos went on to win the game 32-16, with Burrow being named the Harry Sunderland Trophy winner. A big play from Burrow and a strong finish from Hall.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Hull KR CEO lifts lid on club’s ‘ruthless’ transformation and passionate Neil Hudgell pledge

4. Jason Robinson (1998)

Wigan speedster Robinson scored one of the best solo tries you are ever likely to see at Old Trafford.

Warriors fullback Kris Radlinski was tackled near the touchline and Robinson picked up the ball from dummy half and shot through the Leeds defence to score under the posts as the Cherry and Whites went on to lift the trophy following a 10-4 victory over the Rhinos.

Robinson wasn’t known as Billy Whizz for nothing. Serious pace.

3. Henry Paul (1999)

Henry and Robbie weren’t a bad pair of players, were they? Henry Paul scored one of the greatest Grand Final tries in 1999 for Bradford Bulls.

The Kiwi received a pass straight from the scrum and darted through a hole in the St Helens defence to score under the sticks. The Bulls actually went down to an 8-6 defeat to Saints: but Paul was awarded the Harry Sunderland Trophy owing to his sensational display.

2. Jack Welsby (2020)

You all know which try we’re talking about. It is undoubtedly the most dramatic ending to a Grand Final in Super League history.

The full-time hooter had sounded with the score tied at 4-4 between Wigan and St Helens, and Saints stalwart Tommy Makinson attempts a drop goal from 35 metres out, it comes back off the post and Welsby races past Wigan’s Bevan French to just about get the ball down whilst just managing to stay in the field of play.

It’s perhaps just a shame that the game was played behind closed doors and that no fans were inside the MKM Stadium. One of the all-time moments in Grand Final history.

1. Rob Burrow (2011)

If you think you’ll ever see a better try than this in a Grand Final, think again. You’d be hard-pushed to find a better one anywhere, to be completely honest.

The late, great Leeds legend Burrow inspired the Rhinos to a 32-16 triumph against Saints at Old Trafford in 2011 with a man of the match display, and this try was THE moment of the night.

33 minutes in, the half-back took the ball on the halfway line, dipped underneath the first tackle which came his way and went on a weaving 50-metre run past four more defenders to dive over under the sticks. Just sensational.

MORE GRAND FINAL PICKS ON LRL

👉 Ranking the 7 most dramatic Super League Grand Final moments ever including tries, tackles and CHAOS

👉 Hull KR and Wigan Warriors’ major final records couldn’t be any different

👉 Ranking every professional rugby league team in the British game by their wait for a major honour

