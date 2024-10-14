The Super League Grand Final attracted an average audience of 374,000: a rise of almost 40 per cent from last year, Love Rugby League has learned.

Wigan Warriors defeated Hull KR 9-2 on Saturday evening at Old Trafford to retain the title they won 12 months ago, as well as complete an unprecedented and historic quadruple.

And the game was watched by a large audience on television, with the game shown across Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+, it is understood.

Combined across the two channels, the game attracted a peak viewing figure of 479,000. There was also an average throughout the broadcast of 374,000: a big boost compared to last year’s event.

The 2023 final had an average audience of 267,200, Love Rugby League has been told – meaning a huge rise year-on-year for the competition.

It is the latest encouraging TV viewing figure across a Super League play-off campaign that has largely been a major success. The competition broke its own record for biggest play-off audience twice, with Wigan Warriors’ win against Leigh Leopards now holding the biggest viewing figure, due to it being shown on BBC as well as Sky Sports.

And with the Warriors completing a clean sweep of all four trophies and creating history in the process, Super League supporters tuned in more than ever before to watch the occasion.

The news will be particularly encouraging to IMG, who are in the early stages of their 12-year agreement to try and transform the sport’s long-term fortunes.

With viewing figures going hope, the ultimate hope is that the competition will be able to secure a bigger broadcast deal in the years ahead that will eventually translate to an increase in the amount of money filtered down to clubs: a figure which has decreased dramatically in recent seasons.

