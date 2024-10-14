Penrith Panthers superstar Nathan Cleary has thrown his support behind any attempt to stage a World Club Challenge in 2025 between the reigning NRL champions and Wigan Warriors: going so far to suggest playing the game at the NRL’s Magic Round.

The event looks to be in real danger of not going ahead next year as things stand, with Penrith indicating that they have no room in their schedule to play the match, largely due to their involvement in the NRL’s trip to Las Vegas at the beginning of next year.

Talks are ongoing between Wigan and Penrith in the wake of the Warriors’ historic Grand Final triumph on Saturday. The Super League champions are desperate to stage a rematch between the club game’s two premiere sides however possible, and are engaging with the Panthers this week to try and find a resolution.

And despite Penrith publicly admitting they can’t play the game, their star player has publicly endorsed the attempts to try and stage a showdown between the Super League and NRL winners in 2025.

Cleary took to Instagram to propose a solution away from the traditional early-February date that the game is usually held in too – suggesting NRL Magic Round in 2025 as a venue and location.

Cleary wrote: “Congrats to Wigan on another win! They’re a great team. Would love to be able to play the WCC at Magic Round next year. I understand the logistics of getting the game on would be difficult but I think it would be a great spectacle.”

There has been no confirmation yet of when the NRL’s Magic Round will be staged. It is usually held in mid-May – and should the NRL grant Penrith their bye round for the event, it would free up the possibility of them being able to play the Warriors in their free week.

The one complication could be that with the Challenge Cup final set for the first Saturday in June, it may sail too close to Wembley’s new date should Wigan make it all the way to the final once again.

But it is clearly an option: with talks ongoing in the coming days to try and thrash out a solution.

