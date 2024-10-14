Bevan French NRL return discussed as Wigan Warriors star ‘backed’ to make big decision

Bevan French’s heroics in the Super League Grand Final have, perhaps unsurprisingly, led to talk in Australia about whether the Wigan Warriors star could return to the NRL.

French was the undoubted star man in Saturday night’s win for the Warriors at Old Trafford, with his stunning first-half try ultimately proving to be the difference between the sides as Matt Peet’s side secured an historic quadruple.

Having already won man of the match in this year’s Challenge Cup final, French has arguably solidified himself as one of the finest overseas players Super League has ever seen.

And his exploits with Wigan have seemingly got people talking. On the Breakfast With Vossy and Brandy show in Australia, host Andrew Voss posed the question about whether French’s agent should try to find him a deal in Australia, with his stock higher than ever.

Voss said: “If you’re Bevan French’s manager, would you tell him to come back to the NRL where I can get you a good deal, or would you stay where you are King? And he is a King in the Super League.”

Co-host Greg Alexander then suggested French’s best play would be to stay in Super League for at least the next two seasons – and eye up a return home when the next franchise is admitted into the NRL in 2027.

He said: “I think I’d wait until the new franchise in 2027. I’d stay and wait for that because then you can pounce. As long as his form remains the same, I know he’s 28 now.. he may as well stay unless his manager can source a bigger deal to come back home. I don’t know if that can happen.”

However, any NRL club who wanted to secure French at that time would still have to command a significant fee, given how he is under contract with the Warriors until at least the end of the 2028 season.

But it is clear that French’s performances are not going unnoticed back in Australia.

GRAND FINAL REACTION

👉🏻 Everything Willie Peters said after Hull KR’s Grand Final defeat

👉🏻 Wigan Warriors coach reveals incredible Sir Alex Ferguson role in historic triumph

👉🏻 Everything Matt Peet said after Wigan Warriors’ history-making Super League Grand Final triumph