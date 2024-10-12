Wigan Warriors coach reveals incredible Sir Alex Ferguson role in historic triumph

Wigan head coach Matt Peet has revealed the incredible role legendary Premier League manager Sir Alex Ferguson played in the Warriors’ Super League Grand Final triumph.

82-year-old Ferguson won 38 trophies as the boss of Manchester United between 1986 and 2013, including 13 league titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles, establishing himself as one of the greatest-ever football chiefs.

Peet has now won seven major honours in just three years at the helm of the Warriors having guided them to a sixth major honour in row and a second straight Super League title with victory against Hull KR in Saturday night’s Grand Final.

Wigan’s 2024 Super League triumph came courtesy of a try from Bevan French, two goals from Adam Keighran and a drop goal on the stroke of half-time from homegrown ace Harry Smith.

At the other end, just as they did to Catalans Dragons in the 2023 showpiece, they restricted KR to just two points – which came via a second half penalty from Man of Steel Mikey Lewis.

Revealing Ferguson’s role in their triumph post-match, Cherry and Whites boss Peet detailed: “Sir Alex presented all of the lads’ jerseys.

“We reached out through a mutual friend. We just thought that we were on the verge of something similar to when (Manchester) United won the treble (in 1999).

“Our challenge at the moment is continuing some decent success.

“Playing at Old Trafford and with Sir Alex building careers by developing homegrown talent, with his mentality, we thought he’d be the perfect person.

“Fortunately, we could make that happen and he was epic, as you can imagine.

“You hung on every word he said, but it was more about his presence. I’ve never seen the lads so quiet.

“Having a leader like that and a humble man like he was as well, you could hear a pin drop.”