Leeds Rhinos sign Samoa prop from NRL as Brad Arthur lands first recruit

Leeds Rhinos have signed Samoa international prop Keenan Palasia from NRL side Gold Coast Titans on a two-year contract with immediate effect.

The 27-year-old has made 68 appearances in the NRL since making his first-grade debut for Brisbane Broncos in 2019.

Palasia played for the Broncos in their 2023 Grand Final defeat to Penrith Panthers before making the move to Gold Coast, playing 15 games for the Titans in 2024.

The prop – who stands at 6ft 4in and weighs 106kg – has won three caps for Samoa on the international stage. He has represented the Maori All Stars, too.

“Keenan arrives with a lot of experience of playing in the NRL with nearly 70 games under his belt and I think he will complement the options we already have in our forward pack,” said Rhinos coach Brad Arthur, who has made his first signing since taking charge at AMT Headingley.

“Having spoken to him, I know he is exciting about starting his new life in England with the Rhinos and I think he will become a firm fans’ favourite with his style of play.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Leeds Rhinos close in on move for Queensland Cup forward as Brad Arthur’s recruitment drive continues

Keenan Palasia ‘excited’ to begin his next chapter with Leeds Rhinos

Palasia could get his first chance to play at AMT Headingley this autumn if selected for the Samoa side to take on England, with the second of the two-match Test series being held at the home of the Rhinos.

“I’m excited for a fresh start and to begin my next journey in a new country but most of all, I am looking forward to wearing the Rhinos jersey,” Palasia said.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease added: “Keenan is our first 2025 season addition in the off season, and will bring size, skill and presence to our existing pack, he is really looking forward to joining the Leeds Rhinos, and I can’t wait to see him in a Rhinos shirt.

“I would like to thank Gold Coast Titans for releasing him from the final year of his contract so he can come to AMT Headingley immediately.

“Having played in a NRL Grand Final 12 months ago, he also brings with him valuable experience to our pack that we can benefit from in 2025 and onwards.”

MONDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉 Hull KR and Wigan Warriors dominate Super League Team of the Week after play-off wins

👉 Analysing how Leeds Rhinos could line up with Jake Connor in 2025 as Headingley switch nears

👉 Papua New Guinea forward set for Super League switch with suitors identified