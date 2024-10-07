Wigan Warriors v Hull KR team news: Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart updates

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet and Hull KR boss Willie Peters have both provided some early team news ahead of Saturday’s Grand Final.

Wigan will look to complete the quadruple after thrashing Leigh Leopards 38-0 in the semi-finals last week, whilst Hull KR reached their maiden Grand Final after beating Warrington Wolves 10-8 on Friday night.

The Warriors were without captain Liam Farrell for their win over Leigh due to a virus, with the influential back-rower to undergo further tests this week ahead of Saturday’s Grand Final.

Peet provided the latest on Farrell in the pre-Grand Final press conference on Monday afternoon.

“Not particularly an update, we’re just monitoring him and seeing how he recovers from the virus,” Peet said. “If he’s good to go he’ll play, but we’ll give him as long as he needs.”

But should Farrell not pull through this week, Peet would be more than confident in playing Sam Walters, who impressed when filling the void left by Farrell against Leigh last week.

Peet continued: “I’m confident that if Sam needs to play, he’s coming on the back of a good performance which is good, but Liam Farrell has the experience in these games and what he brings to the club, he’ll play (if fit).”

Hull KR coach Willie Peters provides latest on Oliver Gildart

Meanwhile, Hull KR have been without centre Oliver Gildart for several weeks due to a rib injury, with the England international’s last game coming on September 13.

Speaking at Monday’s press event at Old Trafford, Peters provided the latest on Gildart.

“He’s coming along,” Peters said. “He did a fitness test today so he’ll be eligible for selection.”

There is a couple of avenues Peters could go down in terms of his centre selection, Gildart, Jack Broadbent and Tom Opacic competing for a spot to play alongside Peta Hiku in the centres.

“It’s a good headache,” Peters said. “As coaches, you want to have those so we’re in a good position in that sense. We just need to decide who we think is best for this weekend.

“I think the way Jack played on the weekend – him and Oli – but Tom’s there as well, but I thought Jack did a good job.”

