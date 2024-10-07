This weekend’s Super League Grand Final is expected to attract the biggest crowd in almost a decade as both Wigan Warriors and Hull KR close in on selling their allocations.

The Warriors and the Robins will square off at Old Trafford in what is expected to be one of the most mouthwatering Grand Finals in Super League history.

And a crowd in excess of 65,000 are expected to be at the game to see whether Wigan or Hull KR create history, Love Rugby League understands. That would be the biggest Grand Final crowd in seven years, dating back to Leeds Rhinos’ victory against Castleford Tigers in 2017.

Since then, the Grand Final has failed to post a crowd of 65,000 or more. It was as low as 45,177 in 2021 when St Helens defeated Catalans Dragons, and the following year, 60,783 watched the Saints defend their title against Leeds Rhinos.

Wigan’s triumph over Catalans last year attracted just 58,137 spectators but that number will be comfortably beaten this time around.

The Robins and the Warriors have had initial allocations of 8,000, which have been extended to 10,000 for both sets of fans amidst a huge take-up from the two clubs. Hull KR had sold that 10,000 allocation by Saturday, less than 24 hours after they booked their first Grand Final appearance.

That allocation has now been increased to 12,000 for the Robins – with Wigan likely to get a similar number should they, as expected, sell out their ticket haul of 10,000.

And with general interest around the game rising after a successful play-off campaign that has seen a major increase in supporters attending games, the mood will continue this Saturday into the Grand Final.

Wigan are looking to complete a grand slam and win all four trophies on offer in the same season, while the Robins are looking to win their first major trophy since 1985.

And the game is set to attract a big crowd at Old Trafford this weekend as Super League’s growth continues with another big turnout from fans of all clubs.

