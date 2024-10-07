Kevin Sinfield makes rugby union u-turn with new role explained

Leeds Rhinos great, Kevin Sinfield, will remain a part of the England rugby union coaching staff, the RFU have confirmed.

Sinfield moved to rugby union to join Steve Borthwick’s coaching staff at Leicester Tigers in 2021, and followed him to the England job a year later. He has held the post of defence coach, but more recently had transitioned to skills and kicking coach.

Kevin Sinfield to stay with England rugby union

The league icon was expected to leave his post at the end of the recent tour to Japan and New Zealand, but he will now take on a new role which gives him ‘greater flexibility’.

He will still continue his current duties, however contact time outside of Test windows will be greatly reduced so he can balance other committments.

“Kevin is a talented coach and an inspirational figure in our set-up,” said England head coach Borthwick on the decision to keep Sinfield in his staff.

He added: “The work he does on and off the field is invaluable to our players, so I am pleased he’ll remain part of the management team and continue to contribute towards the success of England Rugby.”

Sinfield also detailed his excitement at the new role: “Working with Steve and the team has been an immensely rewarding experience,” he said. “I am excited to continue my involvement with the team.”

“This new arrangement allows me to keep doing the thing that I’m passionate about, coaching and mentoring players,” he continued. “While also balancing other commitments which are important to me.”

One cause which is paramount to the seven-time Grand Final winner is the fight against MND. Following friend Rob Burrow’s diagnosis with the disease in 2019, Sinfield has helped raise over £10 million for MND causes.

He has already taken on three mammoth challenges, but later this year will embark on his toughest yet, as he takes on a week long journey around the UK. He will be attempting to run over 50km a day, and visiting cities and towns including Liverpool, Wrexham, Gloucester, Belfast, Stirling, Glasgow, Hull, Northampton, Leicester and Manchester.

Sinfield was also awarded a CBE earlier this year for services to MND awareness.

