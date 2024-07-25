Where Are They Now? The Leeds Rhinos side from that Ryan Hall game against Huddersfield Giants in 2015

It’s been almost nine years since Ryan Hall scored that try against Huddersfield Giants which sealed the League Leaders’ Shield for Leeds Rhinos.

Everyone reading this article will know exactly which game we’re on about. It was one of the most entertaining nights in Super League history as Hall’s last-gasp try sealed a 20-16 victory for the Rhinos, who claimed top spot at the end of the regular season, finishing just above Wigan Warriors on points difference.

Blake Solly, the general manager of Super League at the time, brought the League Leaders’ Shield into the John Smith’s Stadium via a helicopter on the night to deliver then Leeds coach Brian McDermott his first Shield.

This night will live long in the memory amongst Super League fans, especially Leeds supporters. Here’s the Rhinos team that played that night: and what happened to them next..

Zak Hardaker

The 32-year-old was in stunning form in 2015. In fact, it was the best season of his career, winning the Man of Steel award that year. It was also Hardaker’s final full season of his first spell with the Rhinos before he was loaned out to NRL side Penrith Panthers in 2016. He made a permanent move to Castleford Tigers in 2017 following a loan stint at the Jungle.

The 32-year-old went on to play three seasons with Wigan Warriors before returning to Leeds midway through the 2022 campaign. He joined Leigh Leopards in 2023, helping the Leopards lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley. He will join Hull FC from 2025.

Tom Briscoe

Briscoe actually got on the scoresheet on that famous night in Huddersfield, and what a servant he was to Leeds, scoring 93 tries in 208 appearances for the club. The Featherstone-born winger helped the Rhinos win two Super League titles and two Challenge Cups during his time at Headingley between 2014 and 2022.

The former England international joined Leigh ahead of the 2023 campaign and has recently returned to Hull FC: the place where his professional career started.

Kallum Watkins

Watkins is another player who served the Rhinos with distinction, having progressed through the academy ranks, scoring 132 tries in 259 appearances for the Rhinos during his 13 seasons with the club. The England international had a brief spell in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans in 2019 before returning to England with boyhood club Salford Red Devils in 2020: where he remains to this day.

Joel Moon

The silky Australian centre will go down as one of Super League’s greatest overseas signings. Moon joined Leeds in 2013 after starring for Salford the season before, and he would go on to spend six seasons with the Rhinos before hanging up his boots from the professional game in 2018.

He had signed with Queensland Cup side Sunshine Coast Falcons in October 2019 but had to retire in February 2020 without playing a game due to a chronic knee injury. The last we heard about Moon was that he was doing some junior coaching back in his homeland of Australia.

Ryan Hall

Hall is undoubtedly one of Super League’s greatest-ever wingers. In fact, he recently broke the Super League try-scoring record which was held by his former Rhinos team-mate Danny McGuire for a number of years.

The 36-year-old has spent the last four seasons with Hull KR following a two-year spell in the NRL with Sydney Roosters, and will return to Leeds for a career swansong in 2025.

Kevin Sinfield

One of the best players Super League has seen, and one of the best that Great Britain has ever produced. Sinfield made 521 appearances for Leeds, scoring 86 tries, kicking 1,792 goals and 39 drop goals, racking up a staggering 3,967 points.

The former Great Britain and England stalwart departed the Rhinos at the end of the 2015 season and had one season in rugby union with Yorkshire Carnegie before hanging up his boots. Sinfield is the current skills and kicking coach with the England Rugby Union team.

Danny McGuire

Another member of the Rhinos’ golden generation, McGuire scored 267 tries in 426 games for the Rhinos between 2001 and 2017. The former Great Britain and England international spent the final two seasons of his career donning the red and white of Hull KR.

McGuire has previously been an assistant coach to Willie Peters at Hull KR, and is now an assistant to Craig Lingard at Castleford.

Mitch Garbutt

The Australian prop made more than 100 appearances in Super League for Leeds, Hull KR and Toulouse, helping the Rhinos win two Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup.

Following retirement from the professional ranks in 2022, Garbutt became head coach of Saint-Gaudens Bears in the French Elite One Championship. He has recently returned to Australia, and is playing in the lower grades for Grafton Ghosts.

Rob Burrow

A Leeds Rhinos legend, but more importantly, a superhuman being. The 5ft 5in halfback scored 196 tries and kicked 157 goals in 492 appearances in blue and amber, winning eight Super League titles, three League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenge titles. He also won 18 international caps in total for Great Britain and England.

Following retirement in 2017, Burrow joined the backroom staff at the Rhinos, helping mentor the club’s academy players. But in late 2019, Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease. He passionately campaigned throughout his battle to raise awareness and funds for the cruel disease alongside his good friend and former team-mate Sinfield. Burrow sadly passed away in June 2024, aged 41.

As we previously stated: a phenomenal rugby league player, but a down to earth person who publicly fought his battle until the very end with his loving family by his side.

Brad Singleton

The 31-year-old came through the academy at Leeds before spending nine seasons in the first-team, making 180 appearances, winning two Super League titles and a Challenge Cup.

The Ireland international had a brief spell with Toronto Wolfpack in 2020 before joining Wigan, helping the Warriors win the Challenge Cup in 2022. Singleton made the move to Salford midway through last season in a deal that saw Tyler Dupree head the other way to Wigan.

Carl Ablett

Ablett is probably one of the most underrated forwards of the Super League era, having scored 80 tries in 323 games with the Rhinos, finishing his career as a one-club man in 2019.

Ablett, a seven-time Super League champion and six-time England international, now runs his own plumbing and heating business.

Stevie Ward

Born in Leeds to an Irish father and Welsh mother, Ward came through the academy at his boyhood club. He went on to play 10 seasons in blue and amber before having to retire in 2021 due to long-standing concussion issues.

Ward, who won three Super League titles, a League Leaders’ Shield and two Challenge Cups with the Rhinos, now runs Mantality: his own business to help men go beyond the stigma on their mental health journey.

Adam Cuthbertson

Cuthbertson possessed one of the most lethal offloads that Super League has seen. The former NRL enforcer came over to Super League with Leeds in 2015, spending six seasons with the Rhinos, making more than 150 appearances for the club. He went on to have spells in the Championship with York Knights and Featherstone Rovers before returning to Australia last year.

The 39-year-old, who coached the Rhinos’ women’s side between 2019 and 2020, has recently been appointed as interim head coach of Queensland Cup side Mackay Cutters.

Brett Delaney (sub)

Delaney played a huge role in Leeds’ success in the 2010s, having made more than 200 appearances for the Rhinos between 2010 and 2018, winning four Super League titles, a League Leaders’ Shield, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge title. Delaney had agreed to join Featherstone in the Championship for 2019 but had to retire without playing a game for Rovers due to injury.

The Australian has gone into coaching since hanging up the boots, and is currently an assistant coach to Willie Peters at Hull KR.

Kylie Leuluai (sub)

Another legend of the Rhinos. The former Samoa and New Zealand Maori international spent nine seasons at Headingley between 2007 and 2015, playing more than 250 games whilst winning six Super League titles, two World Club Challenge titles, two League Leaders’ Shields and two Challenge Cups.

Leuluai, who is the father of promising Burnley footballer Marley Leuluai, is currently the head of rugby operations at Warrington Wolves.

Jamie Peacock (sub)

We’re at risk of sounding like a broken record now, but Peacock is another Leeds legend and one of the best forwards that Great Britain has ever produced.

Peacock made more than 550 appearances throughout his career for club and country, with 207 of those coming for Bradford Bulls and 289 for the Rhinos. In total, he won nine Super League titles, four Challenge Cups, five League Leaders’ Shields and four World Club Challenge titles. Oh, and for good measure, he was named the Man of Steel in 2003.

After retiring in 2016 following a short spell with Hull KR, Peacock has been working as a motivational speaker, including leadership mentoring and delivering keynote speeches for businesses. He also works as a pundit on BBC’s rugby league coverage.

Jordan Lilley (sub)

Lilley, a former Stanningley junior, came through youth system at Leeds before making his first-team debut in 2015. The Bramley-born halfback would go on to play 41 games for the Rhinos before making a permanent move in 2019 to Bradford: where he remains to this day.

Lilley, who has played almost 150 games for the Bulls, also runs his own gym and fitness studio.

