Leeds Rhinos injury news: David Fusitu’a timeframe revealed, James Bentley update

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed winger David Fusitu’a will be out of action for a further three weeks following a calf injury.

The dual-international has been plagued by injuries since moving to Headingley in 2022, and picked up the injury in the 20-12 defeat to Hull KR on Saturday.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Rhinos’ clash with Huddersfield Giants, Arthur said: “He’s got a calf injury, and it could be a couple of weeks.

He added: “It’s hard to tell with calves and soft tissue injuries, but I was told three weeks.”

This is the latest injury in what has been a torrid season for the New Zealand-native. Fusitu’a missed the early part of the season through a knee injury, and upon his return picked up another knee injury which required surgery.

He has only registered six appearances this season, but has impressed when on the pitch and grabbed himself two tries.

The former NRL man’s contract at Headingley is set to expire at the end of the season, but this latest blow puts his future at the club in doubt.

Major rule change ‘massively on the radar’ for Super League after recent controversy

Elsewhere on the injury front, Arthur has confirmed prop Tom Holroyd will likely miss the remainder of the season, and Justin Sangare is still a couple of weeks away from his return.

Whilst they are suffering from some major injuries, Arthur detailed star back-rower James Bentley will be involved from the bench in tomorrow night’s clash with Huddersfield Giants.

“James Bentley is back this week, so it’ll be my first proper look at him off the bench. I’ve heard good reports around his aggression and his work-rate.”

He added: “That week I got here, that’s when the protocols finished and was cleared to play. I just felt like he needed a couple more training sessions to make sure he was fine and was ready to go; he’s had those extra sessions and we got a bit more load into him last week and a bit more contact and he’s 100%. He was ready to play last week but I just felt he was a touch underdone.”

Bentley has suffered a string of serious concussions since the end of last season, and has only made

There was also some good news for fellow back-rower James McDonnell. He picked up a slight knock in the defeat to Hull KR, but Arthur confirmed he will be available for their match against Huddersfield tomorrow.

READ NEXT: Why Australia is staging 2026 World Cup with Papua New Guinea involvement revealed