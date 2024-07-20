Rohan Smith believes both he and Leeds Rhinos are in a stronger position than when he joined the club two years ago: and has not ruled out coaching in England again if the right opportunity materialises.

Smith left the Rhinos last month after a two-year stint in charge at AMT Headingley. He guided them to the Super League Grand Final in his first season in charge, but ultimately departed after a run of one win in six games in charge.

He has subsequently been replaced by Brad Arthur for the rest of this season but, speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, insists that the club are in a better position than they were when he arrived in his opinion.

“From a roster point of view, it’s much more youthful – the average age is 24 or 25 within the squad,” Smith said. “It’s got an evolution attached to it now.

“It’s going to need to evolve a bit more because there’s not too many teams who average 25 that win titles but the progression towards achieving that could be there.

“From a staffing point of view, there’s a very well-connected, well-educated and hard-working staff there. There’s a group of coaches developing as well as a group of players. It’s all geared up for success.”

When asked about his own development during that time, Smith said: “When I consider the journey we’ve had, I feel like I’m a much better coach than I was when I arrived. The club is in a much better place, I truly believe that.”

Smith also admitted he felt he was capable of continuing at the Rhinos before being relieved of his duties.

He said: “I think we were halfway into a season with relatively new roster that hadn’t spent too much time on the field as a first-choice team or close to it.

“The group believed we could win each week and the future was building in full flow. There was a lot of time and energy going into that with myself, John Bastian and his staff and connecting that to the first-team squad.

“I understood what my remit was and I left feeling fresh, and like I could still contribute.”

Earlier this week, Smith stopped short of declaring his interest in the Huddersfield Giants job: but he did admit that his family are settled in England, and they would be open to remaining in the country.

He said: “We’re really settled here and we’re loving here. It’s my fifth time here in England and I’ve enjoyed my time here once again.

“Wherever is next will become home. I left home at 21 to chase the coaching journey and wherever the work is, that becomes my home. But we’re exploring things and as a family, we’ll let the dust settle.

“The coaching merry-go-round is always moving, I’m a career coach and I’m already looking forward to the next opporutnity.”

