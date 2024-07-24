Brad Arthur met with the press on Wednesday for his weekly briefing ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ Super League trip to Huddersfield Giants.

And as is often the case with Rhinos media calls, there were plenty of talking points. From injuries to key players, to returning stars, Arthur lifted the lid on what has been a busy few days – which, unfortunately, includes the prospect of a season-ending injury to one Leeds player.

Here’s the midweek notebook for all Rhinos fans.

David Fusitu’a replacement

With the Tongan winger set to potentially miss Leeds’ next three games due to a calf problem, Arthur has a dilemma regarding who plays on the wing in his absence.

There are options. Luis Roberts coming back in on the wing would be the most obvious of those, but if Arthur wants to look elsewhere, he can. Paul Momirovski, for example, could play at wing – he has already in 2024 – which would mean someone else, perhaps Rhyse Martin, switching to centre.

There’s also Alfie Edgell; an unused sub last week, Edgell could feasibly go out onto the wing too if Arthur needs him to. Which way will he go?

James Bentley’s role identified

The Ireland international will make his long-awaited comeback after almost five months out on Thursday night – and Arthur has already confirmed he will start from the interchange bench.

Bentley is also a player Arthur is looking forward to working with, judging by his comments on Wednesday. He said: “James Bentley is back this week, so it’ll be my first proper look at him off the bench. I’ve heard good reports about he’s aggressive and his work-rate.”

James McDonnell praise

Arthur had high praise for another back-rower in McDonnell, too.

He has been an impressive figure in a disappointing season for the Rhinos all things being equal, leading to him earning an England call-up last month. And McDonnell is a player Arthur has watched since before he landed in England. He will be given the full game tomorrow evening.

He said: “When I was watching our games previously, he was someone I was looking forward to coaching. I’d like to see how he goes for 80 minutes.”

Tom Holroyd setback

However, there is disappointing news with confirmation from Arthur that prop Tom Holroyd’s season looks increasingly likely to be over.

Holroyd has been one of several Leeds players to have had issues surrounding concussion in 2024 and it looks as though, following another recent knock, Holroyd will now have to set out an extended period.

He said: “I think Tom is done for the season – I am not 100 per cent sure around that one.”

Meanwhile, Justin Sangare is set to miss the next fortnight before hopefully returning to the fray.

