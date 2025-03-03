Two Super League players banned as Leeds Rhinos star set for tribunal for controversial incident

Leeds Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd is facing a lengthy suspension after being summoned to face a tribunal after an incident in Sunday’s win over Castleford: with two other Super League players banned after the weekend’s games.

Holroyd has been charged with Grade E Dangerous Contact after a clash with Castleford’s George Hill during the latter stages of the West Yorkshire derby between the sides.

The prop wasn’t penalised on the field despite it being looked at by the video referee: but the Match Review Panel have charged him with a Grade E – meaning a potential ban of at least six matches is incoming for Holroyd. Under the new guidelines for 2025, Grade E charges immediately result in a tribunal.

Meanwhile, Castleford forward Jeremiah Simbiken could miss the Tigers’ next two matches after being charged with two separate incidents in the same game.

Simbiken already had 2.5 points on his record, but a Grade C Dangerous Contact charge will take him to 7.5 and through the threshold for a one-match ban. Serving that ban would half the charge and reduce his tally to five: but Simbiken has then accrued another Grade B charge which results in three more points on his record.

That them takes him to eight, and another one-match ban.

Meanwhile, Salford half-back Jayden Nikorima has been given eight penalty points for an incident in the early stages of their defeat to Hull KR on Thursday. Nikorima was charged with Grade C Head Contact, which is five points – but the tackle in question ended Niall Evalds’ game prematurely, meaning another three points.

That takes him to eight, and a one-match ban.

Six more players have been charged, but not suspended. Hull KR duo Dean Hadley and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves have had three and one points added to their respective records after incidents in the win over Salford.

Catalans’ Jordan Dezaria has received a three-point penalty for a Grade B late contact on passer charge, while Leigh’s Alec Tuitavake gets three points for an incident in the same game.

Wakefield’s Mike McMeeken has one point added to his record for a Grade A late contact on passer charge, while Wigan’s Liam Byrne also gets one point for a Grade A Dangerous Contact charge in the Las Vegas win over Warrington.

All players have the right to challenge the charges at a tribunal on Tuesday evening but as evidenced last week with Joe Shorrocks, any failed appeal results in further points being added to a player’s disciplinary record.

