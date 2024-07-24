Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur makes Lachie Miller vow with improvement areas identified

Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur insists he will stick by Lachie Miller despite ‘bloopers’ against Hull KR, having identified areas of improvement in the fullback’s game.

Miller has been inconsistent since joining Leeds ahead of the 2024 campaign, and recently came under constructive criticism from Sky Sports pundits Brian Carney and Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Leeds’ 20-12 defeat to Hull KR, Carney said: “With errors that he’s capable of not making, he’s throwing passes he’s able to make and they’re firing into touch or going on the ground.”

Jones-Buchanan added: “They’re the lessons you learn under time. When you play under fatigue and you’ve pins and needles in your arms and legs and you’ve still got the presence of mind to see what’s in front of you and what the right selection of play is.”

Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur highlights the strengths and weaknesses of Lachie Miller

This is the latest bashing the fullback has taken since moving to Headingley, but speaking to the media ahead of his side’s clash with Huddersfield Giants on Thursday, Arthur said he would stick by his man despite his high error count on Saturday.

“Lachie Miller did some really good things, but he had some things in the game he’d like to remove and as a senior player, he needs to be better than that,” Arthur said.

“He (Lachie Miller) did a lot of good things, we’ve just got to take out some of those bloopers he had which take away from his game.

“I don’t need to take him out, you want him in the firing line. He did a lot of good things for us and there’s stuff that I can’t coach that he can bring to the team. There was just some detail errors about his positional play and he did a lot of moving and running but wasted a lot of energy unnecessarily.

“We’ve just tidied up some things I’m looking for, like where he needs to start; as sometimes he gets into position late and he’s covering ground he doesn’t need to. That’s just going to be a bit of work with him around his game sense and what he’s actually looking for as it unfolds.”

Since arriving from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights, Miller has made 19 appearances for the Rhinos and notched four tries.

