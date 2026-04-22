Warrington skipper George Williams has been sidelined indefinitely with a neck injury, Wolves head coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

Wire suffered a second defeat of the Super League campaign last weekend in Perpignan as they were beaten 38-22 by Catalans Dragons.

That loss was compounded by a couple of injury worries in the shape of forwards James Harrison and Toafofoa Sipley.

But while both of those have been sidelined, it’s a blow to Williams which is the most serious concern.

George Williams sidelined long-term as Warrington hit by injuries ahead of Wigan clash

Burgess’ side host Williams’ former employers and boyhood club Wigan Warriors at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday morning, the Warrington head coach explained: “George is not going to play.

“When he got that green card (against Catalans), there’s a bit of damage from it. He’ll be out for an extended period of time, which is unfortunate for George.

“I thought he’s probably been in his best form since he’s been at the club. It’s not great news for George, but we’ll manage it.

“It’s to do with his neck, though I need to learn more. It’s something we’re going to have to take care of, and over the next couple of weeks, we’ll know a bit more. For the indefinite future, he won’t be playing.”

Elsewhere, updates were also provided on forward duo Harrison and Sipley. Both will miss this weekend’s clash with Wigan, but the news on one is much better than the other.

Burgess detailed: “James Harrison is no good, he’s going to have to get that ankle repaired.

“He’s going for surgery this week, and will be out for a little while. That’s unfortunate, he was playing well. We’re looking at eight-to-ten weeks.

“Sipley is moving okay, we’ll have a run with him today. I’d say he’s unlikely for this week, but I don’t think he’ll be too far away.

“Cai (Taylor-Wray) is in with a chance of returning, but other than that, no.”