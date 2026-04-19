Warrington Wolves have been left sweating on injuries suffered by forward pair James Harrison and Toafofoa Sipley during their defeat at Catalans Dragons, head coach Sam Burgess confirmed.

Wire – who have enjoyed a great start to their Super League campaign – suffered just a second defeat of 2026 as they lost out 38-22 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening.

The sides had been all square at 10-10 come the break in Perpignan, and Burgess’ side hit the front foot early on in the second half after a try from Josh Thewlis, but would ultimately be comfortably beaten.

With a home game against Wigan Warriors to come on Friday night for Warrington, there would appear to be serious concern over both Harrison and Sipley on the back of the trip to France.

Warrington sweating on duo’s fitness following double injury blow in Catalans defeat

Harrison’s evening ended within 19 minutes as he was forced off and never returned to the field.

Sipley meanwhile had initially been expected to be out until at least early May with a combination of calf and knee injuries sustained last month in a Challenge Cup tie against Goole Vikings.

The off-season recruit progressed through his rehabilitation quicker than expected and made his return to the field against Catalans, but may now be sidelined oncemore.

Speaking to the media post-match, boss Burgess explained: “We don’t know (how bad Harrison’s injury is).

“It’s an ankle injury, so we’ll have to get scans and go from there.

“We’ll have to re-assess when we get back. We’ll travel back tomorrow (Sunday), and then re-assess on Monday/Tuesday to see what we’ve got.

“We picked a few bumps up tonight. Jimmy (Harrison) didn’t go back on, and I think Toff (Sipley) may have injured that leg again, so we’ll see how they pull up.”

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