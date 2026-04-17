Oli Leyland will make his long-awaited return from injury for Warrington’s reserves this weekend, but Wolves boss Sam Burgess admits the off-contract half-back will likely need to head out on loan to get game time at first-team level.

Maidstone-born Leyland arrived at Warrington from London Broncos ahead of the 2025 campaign and put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The playmaker featured five times across all competitions for Burgess’ side, as well as one on dual-registration for Championship side Widnes Vikings, but suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury last May against Hull KR.

That injury, which came days after his 24th birthday, has sidelined the youngster for 11 months: with his first taste of action since set to come this weekend in a reserves clash away against former club London.

Warrington coach lays out plan for off-contract ace as long-awaited injury return nears

Leyland will play for Wire’s reserves while their first-team are over in France, attempting to put another two competition points on the board in Super League as they take on Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Speaking to the media – including LoveRugbyLeague – on Thursday afternoon ahead of the trip across the Channel, head coach Burgess said: “Oli’s been out for 10/11 months, and it’s always tough to get back in.

“In the halves, we’ve got Leon (Hayes) there, Ewan Irwin, Tommy Rhodes, some young lads as well.

“There’s a bit of competition, but for Oli, it’s just important he gets back on the field.”

Set to turn 25 next month, Leyland – who can also slot in at full-back if required – has 104 senior appearances under his belt.

With 16 tries scored and 170 goals kicked in his career to date, 94 of his appearances came for capital club London between 2021 and 2024.

Burgess continued: “Oli will play this week in our reserves, I think he’s going to come off the bench and get 25/30 minutes.

“That’ll be nice for him as he just tries to build his game time, but I’d say (he probably needs to go) out on loan somewhere to get him some more consistent game time.”

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